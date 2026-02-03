Nigeria: Why Ogun West Hasn't Produced Governor in 50 Years - Senate Leader

Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, has attributed the inability of the Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State to achieve its long-time agitation to produce a governor to the "cumulative product of structural exclusion and internal fragmentation."

Daily Trust reports that since the creation of Ogun State in 1976, Ogun West, otherwise known as the Yewa-Awori region, has not produced a governor.

Whereas Ogun Central and Ogun East have had their shares of the top political seat at different times.

Ogun State clocks 50 on February 3, 2026.

Delivering a lecture titled "The Power of Internal Coherence in Securing External Support: A Roadmap for Achieving Ogun West Gubernatorial Ambition in 2027," in Ilaro, Ogun State, on Sunday, Bamidele expressed worry that Ogun West has remained politically underserved despite its economic and electoral value.

The programme, tagged "Media Chat 2026," was organised by the Ogun West Professionals (For Yayi).

According to him, the prolonged marginalisation of Ogun West in the governorship of Ogun State is not accidental but a cumulative product of structural exclusion and internal fragmentation.

"Ironically, Ogun West is one of the economic powerhouses of Ogun State. The district hosts major industrial hubs such as Ota and Agbara, supports cross-border trade with the Republic of Benin, and contributes significantly to the state's internally generated revenue.

"Yet, despite powering industrial growth, trade, agriculture, and employment, Ogun West has not translated economic relevance into political power.

"This disconnect between economic contribution and political representation has fueled growing frustration, resentment, and a perception of systemic injustice among residents," Bamidele said.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central said the way forward for the region ahead of 2027 remains an "urgent elite coordination, professional strategic planning, consensus-building, and disciplined political messaging."

He said, "If Ogun West elites rise above personal ambition and unite behind a shared regional vision, the historical imbalance can finally be corrected.

"This paper concludes that internal coherence is not merely beneficial but indispensable for Ogun West's governorship ambition in 2027.

"Unity will serve as political capital--unlocking party confidence, cross-district alliances, elite endorsement, and statewide voter legitimacy.

"Ultimately, Ogun West's success depends less on external persuasion and more on internal discipline, consensus, and strategic maturity. If unity is achieved, external support will follow naturally."

Bamidele, however, identified the Senator representing the zone, Solomon Adeola (Yayi), as one politician who embodies the qualities to help the region break the 50-year jinx ahead of the 2027 election.

In the communique issued at the event, the Ogun West professionals endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027.

The group also backed Yayi's governorship bid, while maintaining its support for Ogun West to produce the next governor of the state.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, described the gathering as the elite consensus to endorse President Tinubu and Adeola's ambitions.

He said the endorsement of Senator Adeola Yayi "is a smart approach and pathway to achieve the Ogun West governorship agenda."

Salako, however, added that "our endorsements can't make Yayi governor nor return President Bola Tinubu into office in 2027 unless we go out to vote and mobilise people to vote."