Africa: Nigerian High Commission Offsets Electricity Debt After Disconnection By South Africa

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has settled its outstanding electricity bills following the disconnection of power to its premises by municipal authorities.

The Mayor of City of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, had earlier announced that electricity supply to the Nigerian High Commission was cut as part of the city's debt recovery drive.

Moya said the action was taken under the municipality's #TshwaneYaTima campaign, which targets consumers with significant unpaid utility bills.

"We've disconnected electricity at the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They owe the city for utility services," the mayor said in a statement.

Hours later, Moya confirmed that the outstanding amount had been paid by the Nigerian High Commission, adding that arrangements were being made to restore electricity.

"We thank the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for honouring its debt to the city. The city will reconnect electricity," she said.

This is not the first time the Nigerian diplomatic mission has faced power disconnection over unpaid bills in South Africa.

In 2023, City Power, an electricity distribution company, disconnected power to the Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg over an outstanding debt estimated at R600,000 (about $35,000).

Similarly, in September 2025, the High Commission was reportedly plunged into darkness again after being cut off from public power supply due to accumulated unpaid electricity charges.