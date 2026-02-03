Nigeria: Inside 57 Terrorism Charges Detailing Alleged Roles of Nine Defendants in June 2025 Benue Massacre

In counts 3 to 16 and 25, the prosecution accused Mr Ardo, who appeared to be the prime suspect, of directing and providing material and financial support for terrorism, including soliciting and collecting funds from other Ardos and his kinsmen to facilitate the Yelwata attack.

The Nigerian government on Monday arraigned nine suspects linked to the 13 June 2025 attack on Yelwata village in Guma Local Government Area, Benue State, which reportedly claimed the lives of about 150 people.The prosecution team, led by the Attorney-General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, were arraigned on 57 terrorism charges before Judge Joyce Abdul-Malik of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The nine suspects include Ardo Lawal Mohammed Dono, Ardo Muhammadu Saidu, and Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi.

The rest are Yakubu Adamu,Musa Mohammed, Abubakar Adamu, Shaibu Ibrahim, Sale Mohammed, and Bako Jibrin. All are male.

But the prosecution said many other suspects were still on the run.

Below are highlights of the 57 amended charges filed on 20 January, detailing the alleged roles of the nine defendants charged in the Yelwata attack.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.Counts 1 and 2 generally accused the defendants of knowingly participating in meetings in Nasarawa State between May and June 2025 to plan the attack on Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The charges alleged that the attack "carried out on 13 June 2025, allegedly resulted in the burning of houses, grievous bodily harm, and the deaths of about 150 persons."

The remaining counts applied to the defendants individually, with each of them accused of multiple offences across different counts, reflecting their alleged various roles in the attack, including financing, recruitment, possession of firearms, and direct involvement in the execution of the assault.

Charges against Lawal Mohammed Dono Ardo

In counts 3 to 16 and 25, the prosecution accused Mr Ardo, who appeared to be the prime suspect, of directing and providing material and financial support for terrorism, including soliciting and collecting funds from other Ardos and his kinsmen to facilitate the Yelwata attack.

The Nigerian government said he issued instructions to mobilise attackers, instigated and directed other Ardos and Fulani youths across Nasarawa, Kwara, Taraba, Giza, and surrounding communities, offered to supply weapons, and recruited fighters for the assault.

Other counts accused him of allowing meetings to be held at his palace to plan the attack, aiding and abetting the perpetrators, procuring the services of armed men, and coordinating weapons, logistics, manpower, and intelligence used in executing the violence.

He was further charged with attempting to commit terrorism and conspiring to dispatch armed men to Yelwata.

Prosecution said his actions violated sections 13, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 26, 28, and 29 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022, and punishable under the same law.

Charges against second defendant - Muhammadu Saidu Ardo

In several counts 24 and 26 to 31, the prosecution accused the second defendant in the case, the prosecution accused him of playing a central operational role in the Yelwata attack.

The Nigerian government said he provided material and financial support for terrorism by soliciting and collecting cash contributions from other Ardos and his kinsmen to fund the attack. Prosecutors further claimed that he received instructions from Ardo Lawal Mohammed Dono, organised and led armed men to Yelwata, and offered to supply AK47 rifles, including for himself and others, for use in the assault.

He was also accused of recruiting fighters from Nasarawa, Kwara, Taraba, Giza, and surrounding communities, permitting meetings at the Ardo's Palace in Kadarko to plan the attack, and directly soliciting funds with knowledge that the money would be used for terrorism.

The prosecution further alleged that he aided and abetted the attack, procured the services of armed Fulani men, and attempted to commit terrorism by leading and dispatching attackers to Yelwata, both directly and through conspiracy with other defendants.

He was also accused of engaging in preparatory acts of terrorism, including coordinating weapons, logistics, manpower, and intelligence, as well as possessing prohibited firearms and holding an AK47 rifle without a valid licence, allegedly used during the attack.

The offences contravene sections 13, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 26, 28, and 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and Sections 3 and 8 of the Firearms Act, and punishable under the same laws.

Charges against third defendant - Haruna Abdullahi

In counts 32 to 39, the prosecution accused Mr Abdullahi of playing a central operational role in the Yelwata attack.

He allegedly provided material and financial support by soliciting funds at meetings held at Ardo Lawal Mohammed Dono's palace, offered weapons for use in the assault, and made N300,000 available for the attack.

Mr Abdullahi was also accused of aiding and abetting, conspiring with Lawal Mohammed Dono Ardo and others to dispatch armed men, coordinating logistics, manpower, and weapons, and possessing a prohibited AK47 rifle without a valid licence.

The prosecution said the offences were contrary to sections 13, 17, 21, 26, 28, and 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and Sections 3 and 8 of the Firearms Act, and punishable under the same laws.

Charges against other defendants

In counts 40 and 41, the prosecution alleged that Yakubu Adamu, the fourth defendant, had material information capable of preventing the Yelwata attack but failed to act.

He was also accused of using intelligence from meetings at Lawal Mohammed Dono Ardo's palace to coordinate preparations for the assault, which resulted in the burning of houses, grievous bodily harm, and the deaths of approximately 150 people.

The offences were said to be contrary to Sections 16(1)(a) and 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under the same law.

In counts 40 to 45, the prosecution accused Musa Mohammed, the fifth defendant, of providing N200,000 to facilitate the Yelwata attack.

He was also accused of possessing material information capable of preventing the assault but failing to act, attempting to commit terrorism by dispatching armed men to Yelwata, and engaging in preparatory activities, including coordinating weapons, logistics, manpower, and intelligence for the attack.

The offences are contrary to Sections 16(1)(a), 21(1), 28(3), and 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under the same law.

In counts 48 and 49, the prosecution accused Abubakar Adamu, the seventh defendant, of having information capable of preventing the Yelwata attack but failed to act. He was also accused of engaging in preparatory activities for terrorism by coordinating plans based on intelligence received at the meeting held at Dono Ardo's palace.

The prosecution said the offences are contrary to Sections 16(1)(a) and 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under the same law.

Counts 50 to 52, the charges alleged that Shaibu Ibrahim, had knowledge capable of preventing the Yelwata attack, but instead provided material support by making funds available and actively participated in planning and coordinating the attack during the meeting at Ardo Lawal's palace.

The offences violate Sections 13(1)(b), 16(1)(a), and 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under the same law.

Counts 53 to 55, directly soley at Sale Mohammed, accused him of providing material support for terrorism, including funds, and attempted and prepared the Yelwata attack by coordinating and dispatching armed men.

The prosecution said the offences violated sections 13(1)(b), 28(3), and 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under the same law.

In counts 56 and 57, Bako Jibrin is accused of having information capable of preventing the Yelwata attack but failing to act. Instead, he participated in preparations by coordinating and planning during the meeting at Ardo Lawal's palace for the execution of the attack.

The offences also violate Sections 16(1)(a) and 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under the same law.

Arraignment

During the defendant's arraignment on Monday, the prosecution was led by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi. The Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), Rotimi Oyedepo, also SAN.

Defence representation was by Ibrahim Angulu for the first, eighth, and ninth defendants, A. I. Kaura for the second defendant, and Adamu Abdullahi for the third, fourth, fifth, seventh, and tenth defendants.

Mr Fagbemi informed the court that the prosecution wished to withdraw the initial charges filed on 10 September 2025.

He also notified the court of the newly amended charges filed on 20 January,

The old charges listed 10 defendants.

But the AGF requested the judge to strike out the name of Yakubu Mamah, the sixth defendant in the old charges.

The defendants' lawyers raised no objections to the withdrawal of the initial charges or the removal of the sixth defendant's name.

The judge consequently struck out the initial charges and announced that the sixth defendant's name was "struck out accordingly"

Following this, Mr Fagbemi requested that the pleas of the remaining defendants be taken.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the counts one after the other after each was interpreted to them in Hausa.

However, counts 46 and 47, which related to the sixth defendant in the original case, were not read.

After the pleas, the AGF sought a date for trial to commence. The prosecution further informed the court that there were eight witnesses ready to testify.

The defence however informed the court that they had initially applied for bail. He said, with the new amended charges, they would orally apply for bail afresh.

But the judge directed them to file a formal amended bail application.

The judge then adjourned proceedings until 26 and 27 February, and ordered the defendants remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.