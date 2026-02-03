Nigeria: Benue Massacre - Court Remands Suspected Terrorists

The suspects were alleged to have carried out the attack on June 13, 2025, where many houses were burnt down, and about 150 people were massacred

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, remanded nine suspected terrorists in Kuje Correctional Centre over the 13 June 2025 deadly attack on Yelwata Community in Benue State, where about 150 persons were killed.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, who gave the order pending the hearing of their bail applications, adjourned the matter until 26 and 27 February for trial.

The development occurred shortly after the defendants were arraigned on a 57-count amended charge of alleged terrorism offences, but pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

After their plea, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who led the team of lawyers in the case, sought a trial date to present their evidence against the defendants.

"I want to say in line with Section 273 of ACJA the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, following the plea of the defendants that they are not guilty, it means they have invoked the jurisdiction of your lordship for trial.

"And based on the nature of the trial, I will be asking my lord for an accelerated hearing, and the defendants be ordered to be taken to a correctional facility pending trial," Mr Fagbemi prayed.

When the judge asked the AGF how many witnesses the prosecution would be bringing to testify against the defendants, he said, "For now, we have about eight witnesses."

Ibrahim Angulu, SAN, who appeared for the first, eighth and ninth defendants, told the court that though they had already filed an application for bail before the amended charge was served on them earlier in the morning, the lawyer sought an indulgence of the court to move an oral bail application.

He cited a previous case to back his submission. However, Mr Abdulmalik turned down Mr Angulu's request, ordering him to file a formal application.

"The practice of this court is that you file a formal bail application," she said.

The suspects were alleged to have carried out the attack on June 13, 2025, where many houses were burnt down, and about 150 people were massacred, while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

They were arrested as part of a coordinated effort by security agencies, including the State Security Services (SSS).

The nine suspects arraigned include Ardo Lawal Mohammed Dono, Ardo Muhammadu Saidu, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi, Yakubu Adamu, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, Abubakar Adamu, Shaibu Ibrahim, Sale Mohammed, and Bako Jibrin.

Earlier, when the case was called, Mr Fagbemi informed the court that an amended charge had been filed against the defendants.

The AGF said that though 10 defendants were earlier listed in the amended charge, he sought the order of the court to strike out the name of the 6th defendant, Yakubu Mamah.

The defence lawyers, including Angulu, A. I. Kaura and Adamu Abdullahi, did not oppose the application, so Mr Mamah's name was struck out from the charge.

Mr Fagbemi also applied that the initial charge, dated 9 September 2025 but filed on 10 September 2025, where eight defendants were listed, be substituted for the amended charge, dated 19 January but filed on 20 January.

After the defence did not object to the application, the judge struck out the earlier charge.

The AGF then applied that the 57 counts be read to the defendants so they could enter their pleas.

In count one of the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/471/2025, the defendants and others still at large were alleged to have, sometime between May and June 2025 in Nasarawa State, knowingly and directly participated in meetings in connection with the commission of an act of terrorism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They were said to have planned the attack on Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue. Subsequently, they carried it out on 13 June 2025, resulting in the burning of houses, grievous bodily harm, and the death of approximately 150 persons.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section.

In count 25, Ardo Lawal Mohammed Dono (1st defendant) was alleged to have, between May and June 2025 in Nasarawa State, "instigated and instructed other ARDOs and all Fulani youths in Nasarawa State, Kwara State, Taraba State, Giza, and other surrounding villages to carry out attack on Yelwata Community" on June 13, 2025, where at least 150 persons died.

The offence is contrary to Section 26(2)(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same Act, among other counts.

(NAN)