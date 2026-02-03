Nigeria: 47 Ebonyi Youths Depart for UK On State Govt Scholarship

Gov Nwifuru said during the beneficiaries' departure from the Chuba Okadigbo Airport, Ezza, that the prosperity of the state depended on deliberate commitment to youth development.

Forty-seven beneficiaries on Monday departed Ebonyi State for the United Kingdom on scholarship, with Governor Francis Nwifuru describing their sojourn as a bold step towards human capital investment.

Mr Nwifuru said during the beneficiaries' departure from the Chuba Okadigbo Airport, Ezza, that the prosperity of the state depended on deliberate commitment to youth development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The governor urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the state to achieve the overall aim of the investment.

"This event is not just about boarding a flight, but destiny taking flight. This is about hope leaving the shores of Ebonyi to soar into the future," he said.

He noted that the scholarship scheme was one of the most financially demanding interventions of his administration, next to major infrastructure projects.

"We faced strong opposition on it at inception due to its economic pressures.

"Several people called for its suspension, arguing that its resources should be channelled towards roads, hospitals, and construction among other pressing needs.

"We would, however, be mortgaging the future of Ebonyi if we fail to invest in the youths," he said.

Gov Nwifuru of Ebonyi in a handshake with the beneficiaries of the scholarship

Mr Nwifuru noted that the programme aligned with his administration's People's Charter of Needs, which prioritises human capital development in governance.

"This initiative is deeply personal as the beneficiaries are being offered opportunities I and many others never had.

"This venture is aimed at making the path easier for the next generation as every fund spent on it is a collective sacrifice of traders, civil servants, artisans and taxpayers," he said.

The Chairman of the Ebonyi Scholarship Board, Chaka Nweze, said the selection process for beneficiaries was based strictly on merit.

"We concentrated on first class, but due to prevailing developments, considered those with Second Class Upper classification (2:1) CGPA 3.0 and above.

"Forty-three other beneficiaries would travel later as they are still awaiting visa clearance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The beneficiaries signed a bond to return to Nigeria and serve Ebonyi for five years," he said.

He noted that the beneficiaries would work at the educational institutions being inaugurated in the state and could pursue a personal career after five years.

(NAN)