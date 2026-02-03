Africa: South Africa Restores Power At Nigerian High Commission After Debt Payment

Electricity has been restored to the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, after the diplomatic mission settled outstanding municipal service debts, the City of Tshwane announced.

The power supply was disconnected on Monday by the City of Tshwane as enforcement action over unpaid utility bills owed by the Nigerian High Commission.

The move was confirmed by the City's executive mayor, Nasiphi Moya, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, where she shared a photograph of the High Commission building and stated that the mission owed the city for utility services.

"We've disconnected electricity at the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They owe the city for utility services," Mayor Moya wrote.

In a follow-up communication, Moya announced that the city would restore electricity once the debt was cleared.

She also thanked the Nigerian High Commission for honouring its financial obligations to the municipality.

"We thank the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for honouring its debt to the city. The city will reconnect electricity," she said.

The restoration comes after the Nigerian High Commission reportedly made the required payment to settle the outstanding balance. The mission has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

This is not the first time the Nigerian diplomatic mission has faced power disconnection over unpaid bills in South Africa.

In 2023, City Power, an electricity distribution company, disconnected power to the Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg over an outstanding debt estimated at R600,000 (about $35,000).

Similarly, in September 2025, the High Commission was reportedly plunged into darkness again after being cut off from public power supply due to accumulated unpaid electricity charges.