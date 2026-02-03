West Africa: Ecowas Leaders Resolve to Tackle Terrorism, Strengthen Regional Cooperation

Heads of State and Government from Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, alongside representatives from Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo, have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen regional cooperation in the fight against terrorism and insecurity.

The leaders met in Accra from January 29-30, at a High-Level Consultative Conference on Regional Cooperation and Security, chaired by President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, with President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and President Joseph Boakai of Liberia leading their respective delegations.

In a joint communiqué issued at the end of the two-day meeting, the leaders warned that West Africa has become "the global epicentre of terrorism and violent extremism," noting that "on a daily basis, at least eight terror attacks are recorded which claims averagely 44 lives.

"More than half of all global terrorism-related deaths are recorded in our region. We are witnessing an alarming uptick in extremist attacks for which inaction is not an option."

The conference, which followed deliberations by ministers of foreign affairs, defence, security and intelligence chiefs, also drew input from the African Union Commission, the United Nations Development Programme and civil society organisations.

The communiqué stressed the need for a permanent framework for cooperation, moving beyond "episodic diplomacy or limited operational coordination."

It said the framework would focus on shared programmes, standards and infrastructure priorities while managing common risks.

On counter-terrorism, the leaders agreed to "strengthen regular meetings of States in the region to review peace and security commitments," enhance intelligence sharing, harmonise legal frameworks for cross-border prosecution of terrorism-related offences, and reinforce de-radicalisation programmes.

To address border security, the conference committed to consider adopting "hot-pursuit" agreements, draft a foundational Memorandum of Understanding within three months, and streangthen mechanisms against trafficking in narcotics, humans and arms. Acknowledging that military responses alone cannot guarantee lasting peace, the communiqué pledged to prioritise human security through food security, healthcare, job creation and education. It also called for bolstering local governance and leveraging digital technology to modernise border management and service delivery.