Liberia Announces Candidacy for African Union Peace and Security Council

Monrovia, Liberia - 2 February 2026 - Liberia will present its candidacy for a seat on the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU PSC), representing the Western Region for the period 2026-2028, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The elections will be held during the 48th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council, scheduled for 11-12 February 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Liberia's decision to vie for this seat reflects its enduring commitment to the principles of peace, security, and solidarity across Africa. The country's candidacy comes at a pivotal moment, as Liberia is concurrently serving on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

This dual role offers Liberia a rare and strategic opportunity to harmonize the work of the AU PSC with that of the African members of the UNSC (the A3), ensuring that Africa's voice is amplified and coordinated in global peace and security deliberations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Over the past two decades, Liberia has consistently demonstrated its dedication to international peace and stability. From contributing personnel and expertise to peacekeeping missions across Africa and beyond, to actively engaging in multilateral diplomacy, Liberia has built a reputation as a reliable partner in advancing the cause of a just and peaceful world. Its leadership in these efforts underscores the country's readiness to assume greater responsibility within the African Union framework.

Liberia's candidacy is further strengthened by its own national experience in postwar recovery and peacebuilding. Emerging from conflict, Liberia has invested in building strong institutions for early warning and conflict prevention, establishing local-level mechanisms for reconciliation and transitional justice, and nurturing a vibrant civil society that plays a central role in sustaining peace. The country's democratic institutions have matured into pillars of accountability and participation, offering a model of resilience and renewal that can inform continental approaches to peace and security.

If elected, Liberia will bring this wealth of experience to the AU PSC, contributing practical insights into conflict resolution, institution-building, and reconciliation. Liberia's voice on the Council will be guided by its belief in African unity, solidarity, and collective responsibility, ensuring that the AU PSC remains responsive to the evolving challenges of peace and security on the continent.

Liberia's candidacy is not only a reflection of its national journey but also a reaffirmation of its commitment to Africa's shared vision of peace, stability, and prosperity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls upon fellow member states of the African Union to support Liberia's bid, confident that the country will serve with integrity, dedication, and a spirit of collaboration.