Nigeria: PDP Crisis - Wike's Faction Holds NEC Meeting, Announces Date for National Convention

The faction announced the dates after a National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja, affirming the extension of its caretaker committees and insisting its actions comply with the party's constitution, INEC regulations and judicial directives.

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has fixed 28 and 29 March for its national convention, where its new leaders will be elected.

The faction, chaired by Abdulrahman Mohammed, also scheduled ward and local government congresses for February, while state congresses are slated for March.

The decisions were announced in a communiqué issued at the end of the faction's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday night at Mr Wike's residence in Abuja.

Reading the communiqué, the faction's Publicity Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, said all actions taken were in strict compliance with the PDP constitution, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations, and subsisting court judgements.

"That all actions taken, pursuant to the 104th NEC resolutions, remain binding, lawful and operative, having been taken in strict compliance with the PDP Constitution (as amended), the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act, and relevant judicial pronouncements," the communique stated.

The NEC also affirmed the extension of the tenure of the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) and other caretaker committees at the state and zonal levels, pending the conduct of the national convention and congresses.

Court ruling recognising Wike's faction

The PDP, Nigeria's former ruling party, has been engulfed in a deep factional crisis that could threaten its survival in the 2027 general elections if reconciliation efforts fail.

Last Friday, a Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, nullified the party's national convention held between 15 and 16 November 2025, which produced Kabiru Turaki as National Chairman.

In his ruling, the judge, Uche Agomoh, held that the caretaker committee led by Mr Mohammed, with Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, remains the only recognised National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP pending the conduct of a valid national convention.

The judge ruled that the convention was held in flagrant disobedience to two subsisting court judgements and barred Mr Turaki and other officials elected at the convention from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

Reacting, the Turaki-led NWC said it had directed its lawyers to file an appeal against the Ibadan court judgement.

Earlier, the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by James Omotosho, had restrained the PDP from holding the convention, ruling that it would violate the Nigerian Constitution.

Similarly, Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the suspension of the convention following a suit filed by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, who alleged that he was denied the opportunity to purchase a nomination form to contest for the party's chairmanship, contrary to PDP guidelines.

However, on 4 November 2025, an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, presided over by A.L. Akintola, cleared the party to proceed with the convention and directed INEC to supervise the exercise.

PDP not charity organisation - Wike

Speaking at the NEC meeting, Mr Wike warned that the PDP should not be treated as a charity organisation, describing the party as a formidable political force despite its internal challenges.

He urged members of his faction to return to the grassroots and rebuild the party from the ward and polling unit levels.

"Forget the idea that PDP is a charity organisation. PDP remains a formidable political force despite its current challenges. PDP is too strong, very strong. We must capitalise on what we have and move forward.

"They will not give up until they believe you are destroyed, but I will not be destroyed; you will not be destroyed. Let us move forward," Mr Wike said.

The minister also expressed confidence in the faction's legal and organising teams, urging them to remain steadfast.

"We have a competent legal adviser. We have a competent national organising secretary--experience matters. When we combine our collective experience, the results will speak for themselves," he said.

Time for reconciliation, unity - BoT

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the faction's Board of Trustees (BoT), Mao Ohuabunwa, said the time for reconciliation had come, stressing that prolonged legal battles should give way to unity.

Mr Ohuabunwa welcomed the court judgement affirming the Wike-led faction as the authentic leadership of the PDP and urged Mr Turaki and other officials to respect the ruling by vacating their offices.

"With the legal fog lifting, the focus must now shift to reconciliation, rebuilding trust and laying the groundwork for orderly congresses and a credible national convention.

"The PDP chose legality over expediency and patience over provocation. History will judge the party kindly for upholding the rule of law," he said.

He expressed confidence that the party would overcome its internal crisis, reaffirming the BoT and National Caretaker Committee's commitment to unity, respect for court rulings, and preparations for outstanding congresses ahead of the national convention.