Nigeria: 'How Singer Ifunanya Died After Snakebite in Abuja'

Kingsley C. Nwangene, brother of the late Abuja-based singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, has narrated the final moments of his sister following a snakebite.

The 26-year-old classical, jazz and soul singer, popularly known AS Nanyah, died on Saturday after she was reportedly bitten by a cobra at her residence at Lugbe, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory.

Kingsley shared the account of the incident on his Instagram, @official_kaybaba. He said he was on the phone with her from the moment she was bitten until she was rushed from Lugbe to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi.

He recalled receiving a distress call from the singer immediately after the incident.

"She said, 'Emy, don't panic, but a snake has bitten me. I'm on my way to the hospital," Kingsley recalled.

"I asked her how it happened because I was shocked. She said she was sleeping and felt pain; when she opened her eyes, she saw a snake."

Kingsley said he immediately contacted friends in Abuja to assist her, as she was heading for the hospital alone.

The search for treatment

According to Kingsley, the singer first sought help at Divine Health Hospital on Trade Moore Road at Lugbe.

"When she got there, they said they didn't have the anti-venom and could not help her," he said, noting that he never hung up the call during her transit.

"She was speaking fine with me. Her hand was tied [with a tourniquet] and she was in a ride heading to the Federal Medical Centre. She got there some minutes to 10:00 a.m. while still speaking with me."

Kingsley claimed that as staffer began asking routine questions, his sister's condition began to deteriorate.

He alleged that the doctor removed the tourniquet she had used to slow the venom's circulation and told her to calm down.

"She immediately told me, 'Emy, they have removed the thing I used to tie my hand.' I assured her to calm down since it was the doctor's instruction," he said.

Kingsley added that once an intravenous (IV) drip was administered, his sister became dizzy and her speech became slurred. At that point, an uncle arrived at the hospital, and Kingsley ended the call, believing she was finally receiving the necessary care.

Controversy over antivenom availability

Following her death, social media was awash with allegations that the Federal Medical Centre lacked anti-venom and failed to attend to the singer properly; the claims the hospital has since denied.

The incident has sparked public debate regarding the availability of life-saving medicine in the nation's capital.

On X (formerly Twitter), user @DurojaiyeSegun wrote: "Stop circulating lies as rebuttal; if truly you administered an antivenom, show us the transcript of treatments/medications used." Another user, @EzeSamuel89, questioned: "Why will someone die in a well-equipped hospital with all the advanced technology and science?"

FMC responds

In a statement issued by Dr Bioku Muftau, Head of Clinical Services, the management of FMC Abuja defended its medical team. The hospital maintained that Nwangene was attended to immediately upon arrival.

"Our medical staff provided immediate and appropriate treatment, including resuscitation efforts, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and the administration of polyvalent snake antivenom," the statement read.

The hospital explained that the singer suffered severe neurotoxic complications, leading to a rapid decline.

"Despite all efforts to stabilize her and transfer her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), she experienced a sudden deterioration just before the transfer," FMC stated, adding that despite diligent CPR efforts, she could not be revived. The hospital dismissed claims of negligence or drug shortages as "unfounded."

Legacy of a 'joy-giver'

Nanyah was a beloved figure in Abuja's creative community, known for her versatile soprano voice. Born in Enugu State, she had been based in Abuja until her passing on January 31, 2026.

She first gained national prominence in 2021 as a contestant on Season 3 of The Voice, Nigeria, where her operatic rendition of Rihanna's "Take a Bow" earned her widespread acclaim. A dedicated member of the Amemuso Choir, she was a frequent performer at corporate events and live gigs.

Before her death, she was working on a collaboration with musician, Tbrass and planning her first headline solo concert for 2026, it was gathered.

She is mourned by fans and colleagues.