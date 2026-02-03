Liberia: Who Urges Intensified Action Against Neglected Tropical Diseases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has renewed its call on the government to scale up action against Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), warning that without sustained investment and stronger domestic leadership, the diseases will continue to exact a heavy toll on the country's poorest and most marginalized communities.

The call was made by WHO Resident Representative to Liberia, Dr. Olushayo Olu, during his keynote address at the observance of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day, organized by the Ministry of Health over the weekend Friday in Monrovia. The event was held under the global theme "Unite, Act and Eliminate."

Neglected Tropical Diseases--such as lymphatic filariasis, onchocerciasis (river blindness), schistosomiasis, soil-transmitted helminths, and leprosy--have long posed a serious public health and socio-economic challenge in Liberia and across West Africa. These diseases thrive in conditions of poverty, poor sanitation, limited access to clean water, and weak health systems, disproportionately affecting rural populations.

In Liberia, NTDs have contributed to chronic illness, disability, stigma, lost productivity, and entrenched poverty, particularly in hard-to-reach counties. Health experts note that while these diseases rarely dominate headlines, their cumulative impact has undermined livelihoods, reduced school attendance among children, and strained fragile healthcare services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Across West Africa, the burden of NTDs has similarly slowed development, reinforcing cycles of poverty in communities already grappling with the effects of conflict, climate shocks, and underinvestment in health infrastructure.

Progress Made, But Gaps Remain

Despite the challenges, Liberia has made notable progress. Dr. Olu commended the country for what he described as a global milestone--becoming the first country in the world to develop a five-year strategic plan dedicated specifically to combating NTDs among vulnerable populations.

"This is a major step forward and a clear demonstration of Liberia's commitment to addressing diseases that continue to affect the poorest and most marginalized," Dr. Olu said.

The plan provides a coordinated framework for prevention, treatment, surveillance, and community engagement, aligning national efforts with global elimination targets. The country's progress has also been supported by years of mass drug administration campaigns, improved disease mapping, and partnerships with international donors and non-governmental organizations.

Dr. Olu reaffirmed WHO's continued technical and financial support to the Ministry of Health, including assistance with the supply and distribution of medicines targeting endemic counties.

"We will continue to provide medicines and support efforts to reach at least two million people in epidemic-prone counties," he said.

However, he cautioned that external support alone will not be sufficient to eliminate NTDs.

"There is a need to scale up domestic resource mobilization to sustain prevention and control efforts and further reduce the spread of neglected tropical diseases," Dr. Olu emphasized.

Health experts say this call reflects a broader shift in global health policy--urging countries to move from donor-dependence toward national ownership and long-term financing of disease control programs.

Government Response and Commitment

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Health, Assistant Minister for Preventive Services, Dr. Cuallau Howe, reaffirmed the government's determination to minimize and ultimately eliminate NTDs nationwide.

"The Government remains fully committed to strengthening prevention, treatment, and surveillance programs, especially in hard-to-reach communities," Dr. Howe said.

He praised development partners for their sustained contributions, describing them as essential to Liberia's progress so far.

"The support of our partners has been instrumental in reducing the burden of these diseases, and we remain grateful for their continued cooperation," he added.

If Liberia heeds WHO's call for intensified action, public health experts say the benefits could be transformative. Strengthened domestic financing, expanded community outreach, and improved surveillance could accelerate the elimination of several NTDs, reduce long-term healthcare costs, and improve productivity in rural areas.

Eliminating NTDs would also contribute directly to poverty reduction, improved educational outcomes for children, and progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to health, equality, and economic growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Conversely, failure to sustain momentum could risk resurgence, especially in remote communities where access to health services remains limited.

The World NTD Day program brought together officials from the Ministry of Health, representatives of international non-governmental organizations, students, and members of the Network of People Affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases, highlighting the importance of community voices in shaping effective responses.

Observed annually, World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day serves as a reminder that diseases affecting the poorest must no longer remain invisible.

As Dr. Olu's call underscores, the fight against NTDs in Liberia is no longer only about treatment--it is about equity, resilience, and national development. With sustained political will, domestic investment, and continued partnership, Liberia has an opportunity not only to control these diseases, but to eliminate them as a barrier to human dignity and progress.