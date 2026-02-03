Liberia: Police Arrest Notorious Motorbike Rogue in Ganta

The arrest of a notorious motorcycle robber in Nimba County has reignited national concern over the widespread theft of motorbikes and the growing violence targeting commercial riders, a crisis that has left many young men injured, traumatized, and in some cases dead across Liberia.

The Liberia National Police (LNP), Nimba Detachment, announced the arrest following a month-long manhunt, describing the suspect as one of the most dangerous individuals linked to a wave of motorcycle robberies in the county.

Addressing reporters in Sanniquellie, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Larmin Mendin, Commander of the Nimba Detachment, identified the suspect as Lee Menyean, a resident of Nimba County.

"The suspect was arrested over the weekend after he attempted to murder a motorcyclist in order to take away his bike," ACP Mendin disclosed.

According to police, the latest incident occurred in a community known as City View, near the Ganta checkpoint. Menyean allegedly hired a commercial motorcyclist, Blessing S. Dolo, under the pretext of transporting a bag of cassava.

ACP Mendin explained that while en route, the suspect asked the rider to stop, pretending he needed to retrieve the cassava bag from the bush.

"While the motorcyclist was waiting, the suspect returned with a cutlass and struck him on the head in an attempt to steal the motorcycle," Mendin said.

The attack was foiled when the victim cried out for help, prompting a rapid police response that led to the suspect's arrest at the scene.

Police investigators say Menyean later confessed to repeatedly attacking and robbing motorcyclists, including a December 16, 2025, incident in which another rider was severely wounded and left without his motorcycle.

A National Crisis on Two Wheels

Motorbike theft has become a nationwide security challenge, particularly affecting young men who rely on commercial motorcycling as their primary source of income. In many communities, motorbikes represent not only mobility but economic survival, often acquired through loans or family contributions.

Across Liberia, riders have increasingly fallen victim to armed attacks, ambushes, and fatal assaults, frequently carried out in isolated areas or at night. The violence has sparked fear within the motorcycling community and heightened tensions between riders and law enforcement.

Late last year, the discovery of a decomposed body believed to be that of a motorcyclist along the Ganta-Saclepea highway, near the old CNC camp, further underscored the deadly nature of the crime. The victim's motorcycle was reportedly stolen, reinforcing suspicions of a robbery-turned-homicide.

In Nimba County, repeated attacks on riders have previously triggered violent protests, with motorcyclists rampaging through parts of Sanniquellie, vandalizing private properties and, in some instances, attacking police facilities over the mysterious deaths of their colleagues.

Security analysts warn that while such reactions reflect deep frustration and fear, they also expose fragile trust between communities and law enforcement, underscoring the need for effective policing and timely justice.

The arrest of Menyean sends a strong signal to criminal networks involved in motorcycle theft that the police are intensifying efforts to dismantle such operations.

"This arrest shows that we are determined to pursue and arrest anyone involved in armed robbery and violent theft," a police source said, noting that sustained vigilance is critical to restoring public confidence.

The case highlights the importance of intelligence-led policing, rapid response, and community cooperation in combating crimes that disproportionately affect young people and informal-sector workers.

The LNP has renewed calls for motorcyclists to exercise caution, especially when transporting unknown passengers to remote areas, while urging the public to share information that could lead to the arrest of other suspects.

At the same time, civil society voices are calling on security forces to scale up patrols, improve rural road surveillance, and strengthen coordination with rider unions, particularly in known crime hotspots.

So far, the Nimba arrest stands as both a warning and a test--a warning to perpetrators that impunity is narrowing, and a test of whether sustained enforcement can finally curb a crime wave that has cost too many young Liberians their livelihoods--and their lives.