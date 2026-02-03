Liberia: No-Cost Pediatric Surgeries Bring Relief to Over 100 Children

Firestone Liberia is proud to announce the successful completion of the 2026 surgical mission by its U.S.-based nonprofit partner, Children's Surgery International (CSI). The mission, held from January 19-30 at the Firestone Medical Center/Du-side Hospital, provided life-changing care to children from across Liberia.

During the two-week mission, 187 children were evaluated and 117 received free, life-changing surgeries in ear, nose, and throat (ENT), urology, and general pediatric specialties. In addition to the surgeries performed by CSI, Du-side doctors will operate on 36 more children through February 7, continuing the surgical outreach at no cost to families. This brings the total number of beneficiaries to 153 children.

Since 2010, CSI has partnered with Firestone Liberia, performing a total of 1,404 surgeries. Throughout each mission, Firestone provides meals, accommodation, and transportation for the children and their families.

"This work is very personal to every one of us. We all have a reason why we volunteer. None of this would happen without the commitment and support from Firestone," said Megan Sparks, Executive Director of CSI, during the closing ceremony on January 30. "It is a privilege to be entrusted with the care of your precious children and families. Who knows--one of the children we helped today could become Firestone's next general manager or Liberia's next ambassador."

Beyond surgical care, the mission extended into the community. Together, CSI and the Firestone Community Affairs Department provided school supplies, games, and deworming treatment to 6,000 children, including seven schools, three orphanages and an elder care home, which also received gifts of rice and mattresses.

The CSI medical team also trained 100 local health practitioners at Duside Hospital in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Trauma Patient Transport, and First Minute of Life techniques.

"We would never be able to bring this hope without everyone working together," Sparks emphasized. "We truly are a team."

Firestone Liberia's President, Mr. Rick Burnett, described the partnership as "amazing," highlighting its deep impact on the people of Margibi County and Liberia as a whole.

"This is one of the most important things we do each year to make a difference in our communities," Burnett said. "Our partnership with CSI has strengthened long-term healthcare capacity and touched thousands of lives. There is likely almost nothing Bridgestone does globally that has a more direct impact."

Firestone Medical Director Dr. Benedict Wollor reaffirmed Du-side Hospital's commitment to providing hope and advanced care to Liberians. A grateful parent, Sam Nyenkan who traveled from Greenville, Sinoe County presented CSI's executive director with a handcrafted replica of Liberia's Coat of Arms in appreciation of the transformative care provided.

Members of the Margibi County Legislative Caucus also attended the program. Speaking on their behalf, Representative Ivar Jones praised the partnership, "We're grateful as the leadership of this County, to always work with Firestone Liberia. These services that you are providing will not go unnoticed."

Together, Firestone Liberia and CSI are restoring health, dignity, and futures--one child, one family, one mission at a time.