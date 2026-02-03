Liberia: Allen Brown, Jr., Bishop Kula, Others Decorated

Paynesville — African Women for Jesus to All Nations (AWJAN) over the weekend honored several Liberians at a dinner hosted at the Paynesville City Hall, outside Monrovia.

Among those honored and appreciated were prominent Liberian businessman and philanthropist Allen Roosevelt Brown, Jr.; National Elections Commission Chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah; retired United Methodist Church Bishop Arthur F. Kulah; and several other Liberian stakeholders and international guests for their remarkable service to the body of Christ, the nation, and humanity.

The award and appreciation ceremony was part of the 8th edition of the 'Humanitarian and Influential Awards,' held under the theme 'Serving with Purpose and Celebrating Impact' on January 31, 2026. The program attracted several high-profile national and international guests.

The awards were presented by the Global Chairperson of AWJAN, Archbishop Matilda G. Tarr, who said the honorees were chosen for their outstanding contributions to the nation and the body of Christ.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking to journalists after receiving the award, the Chief Executive Officer of Urban Marketing Group, Allen Roosevelt Brown, Jr., expressed appreciation to AWJAN for the recognition, noting that the honor primarily reflects his work and contributions to the body of Christ, the private sector, and philanthropy, which help keep the nation stable and prosperous.

Mr. Brown's lifelong involvement with the Liberian private sector, focusing on youth employment and other social and economic development, is well known.

"I am very passionate about helping people, lifting others, and driving national growth. Youth development in this nation is close to my heart. We all have a responsibility to set an example for young people and to help our country. I believe in leadership by example."

Mr. Brown's efforts have made a significant impact on the private sector and the nation as a whole.

He urged the Christian community and all Liberians to work collectively to move Liberia forward, stating that a just, fair, and compassionate nation has a bright future.

For his part, retired United Methodist Church Bishop Arthur F. Kulah described the honor as a moment for deep reflection, urging the nation--especially the youth--to heed the advice of their elders.

"Today, I am very happy. I have been honored not only for myself, but also for the people of Africa. I thank the organizers and my children for this recognition and the work they continue to do. I urge the young people to listen to their elders; that will be the beginning of something new and good. We rely on our experience to reach where we are today, but our young people are not listening," he concluded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberia's National Elections Commission Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, lauded the organizers for the recognition, dedicating it to all Liberian and international partners who supported the NEC during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

"I think it's a great feeling for me, but also for the National Elections Commission. When I was contacted about this award, I felt proud not just for myself but also for the NEC's Board of Commissioners and all stakeholders who supported the NEC during the trying times of the 2023 elections. We will continue to do our job, do our best, stay within the law, and do everything we can to work with our colleagues," she concluded.