Liberia: Mrs. Sirleaf Visits Clar Hope Foundation Amid Scrutiny

Margibi County — Amid controversy over the funding of the Clar Hope Foundation, Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf paid a visit to the foundation's premises in Marshall, where she was warmly received and seen interacting with pupils in a classroom setting.

Her visit and subsequent engagement with the children signaled concern and solidarity amid government scrutiny of the organization. During a lively question-and-answer session on digital and computer education, students' expressions reflected their excitement at the rare opportunity to interact with the former head of state.

Observers suggest that President Sirleaf's visit could spark renewed public debate in support of the foundation, which has played a significant role in providing education to hundreds of underprivileged children in Liberia.

The Clar Hope Foundation, founded in 2018 by former First Lady Clar Marie Weah, is a charitable organization aimed at supporting vulnerable children, women, youth, and the elderly through education, empowerment, and community development initiatives.

As part of its mission, the foundation constructed a large multi-purpose complex in Marshall, Margibi County.

In early 2026, the foundation became the focus of a government investigation led by the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT), a body established to trace and recover "stolen and suspicious assets" within Liberia.

Criminal Court "A," presided over by Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, issued a subpoena duces tecum ordering the foundation's management, including General Manager Jackson P. Gbamie, to appear in court and provide detailed financial records, including all funds received from individuals and government sources for the Marshall complex, donor information, and related documentation.

In response, the Clar Hope Foundation filed a Motion to Quash the subpoena, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction because no formal civil or criminal case has been initiated against it. The foundation's legal team insists that a subpoena can only be issued in aid of an existing judicial proceeding under Liberian law, and that compulsory disclosure of documents without a pending case is unlawful.

The foundation also raised constitutional concerns, citing protections against self-incrimination and asserting that being compelled to produce records without a pending action amounts to an "impermissible fishing expedition."

The foundation argues that Criminal Court "A" is an adjudicatory body and lacks investigative authority outside the framework of a legitimate case.

Clar Hope has publicly stated that it has "nothing to hide" and remains committed to transparency, while maintaining that due process and legal rights must be upheld. The foundation warns that allowing such a subpoena without a proper legal basis could set a dangerous precedent.

The legal battle has drawn widespread attention due to its high-profile nature, its involvement of a former First Lady's foundation, and its implications for Liberia's broader asset recovery efforts and the enforcement of the rule of law under the current administration.

President Sirleaf's visit, observers note, comes at a critical moment, highlighting the foundation's ongoing contributions to education and community development, even as it navigates complex legal challenges.