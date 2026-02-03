Nigeria: Transfers - Onyeka, Aribo Land Crucial Loan Moves

With Onyeka and Aribo securing key moves in England, the influence of Nigerian midfielders continues to shape promotion battles and elite ambitions

Coventry City have confirmed the signing of Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka on loan from Premier League side Brentford, a move that underlines the Sky Blues' growing ambition as they chase a return to England's top flight.

The agreement includes an obligation to make the move permanent should Coventry secure promotion to the Premier League, a clear statement of intent from a club positioning itself for long-term stability at the highest level.

Onyeka, 28, joined Brentford in the summer of 2021 and went on to make 75 Premier League appearances, totalling 87 outings across all competitions. During his time at the Gtech Community Stadium, he was part of the core group that helped the West London club not only survive but firmly establish themselves in the top flight after promotion.

He also featured prominently in the Brentford side that finished ninth in the 2022-23 Premier League season; the club's highest-ever finish in the competition, cementing his reputation as a reliable, high-energy midfielder capable of operating at an elite level.

On the international stage, Onyeka has earned 41 caps for Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles squad at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished third. Before his move to England, he built his foundation in Denmark with Midtjylland, winning two Danish Superliga titles and the 2018-19 Danish Cup, while also gaining valuable experience in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Last season, Onyeka spent time on loan at Bundesliga side Augsburg, where he made 31 appearances, further broadening his exposure across Europe's top leagues. His arrival adds steel, intensity and top-flight experience to Coventry's midfield at a pivotal stage of their campaign.

Meanwhile, Leicester City have also moved to bolster their squad with Nigerian quality, confirming the loan signing of Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo from Southampton, as announced on the club's official website.

The 29-year-old has joined the Foxes on a deal running until the end of the 2025/26 season, subject to league approval, as Leicester look to reinforce their midfield with proven experience and versatility.

Aribo made 111 appearances across the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship during his four seasons with Southampton and has earned 34 senior caps for Nigeria. In total, he has made over 400 appearances for club and country, a testament to his durability and consistency at a high level.

His career journey has included spells with Staines Town and Charlton Athletic before a standout period at Rangers, where he made 149 appearances, scored 26 goals, won the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/21 season and lifted the Scottish Cup in 2021/22.

At the international level, Aribo was part of the Nigeria squad that finished runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, further underlining his pedigree on the continental stage.

With Onyeka and Aribo securing key moves in England, the influence of Nigerian midfielders continues to shape promotion battles and elite ambitions, reinforcing the Super Eagles' growing footprint across Europe's most demanding leagues.