Liberia: When the Law Becomes Cruel - Lessons From the Saye Town Demolitions

editorial

THE SCENES FROM Saye Town are disturbing, heartbreaking, and deeply troubling for a country that claims adherence to the rule of law and human dignity. Families standing amid rubble, children abruptly pushed out of school, worshippers left without a place to pray--these are not images Liberia should be comfortable normalizing.

YES, COURTS EXIST to adjudicate land disputes. Yes, property rights must be protected. But when the enforcement of the law strips citizens of shelter overnight, without adequate notice, humane engagement, or a relocation plan, the law ceases to be justice and instead becomes cruelty wearing a legal robe.

THE DEMOLITION EXERCISE in Saye Town, carried out in line with a January 8, 2026, Civil Law Court order, has raised a fundamental question: Must the rule of law be executed without compassion?

VICTIMS DESCRIBE AN operation that unfolded at dawn, giving families no meaningful opportunity to vacate, salvage belongings, or secure alternative shelter. Schools were destroyed. A church was damaged. Hundreds of lives were abruptly disrupted. These are not collateral inconveniences--they are human tragedies.

THE CRY OF resident Victor N. Carpulee--"They want to kill us"--may sound hyperbolic to some, but it reflects a raw sense of abandonment and fear felt by people suddenly rendered homeless in their own country. When citizens feel the state has turned against them, the social contract begins to fray.

PROPERTY OWNER MOTHER Dansue D. Robinson's account further complicates the narrative. Her claim that she never received an enforcement notice, coupled with the scale of what was lost--homes, apartments, a school, and a church--underscores why transparency and due process matter as much as court rulings themselves. Enforcement without communication breeds resentment, suspicion, and instability.

IT IS, THEREFORE, unsurprising that political reactions have followed swiftly. Unity Party Chairman Rev. Luther Tarpeh's description of the demolition as "concerning and pathetic" reflects an acknowledgment, even from the ruling establishment, that something went wrong in the manner--not necessarily the legality--of execution. Former Speaker Fonati Koffa's criticism that demolitions without relocation plans are "mean-spirited" echoes a broader public sentiment.

YET THE POLITICAL back-and-forth risks obscuring the core issue. This is not merely a Unity Party versus CDC debate, nor should it be reduced to accusations of politicization. At its heart, the Saye Town crisis is about how Liberia enforces court decisions involving vulnerable populations.

REPRESENTATIVE PRINCE TOLES is correct in one respect: the land dispute predates the current administration, and courts must not be undermined by political pressure. But critics are equally right to demand that elected leaders anticipate the human consequences of enforcement actions and advocate proactively for mitigation measures--especially when hundreds of constituents are at risk of displacement.

LIBERIA'S PAINFUL HISTORY teaches a hard lesson: unresolved grievances, perceived injustice, and state heavy-handedness can have consequences far beyond a single community. Evictions that disregard human dignity risk reopening old wounds in a society still healing.

THIS EDITORIAL BOARD believes the way forward must include clear enforcement protocols that guarantee adequate notice, meaningful engagement with occupants, and coordination with social welfare institutions; temporary relocation and humanitarian assistance for displaced families, particularly children and the elderly; enhanced judicial transparency to ensure affected parties clearly understand court rulings and enforcement timelines; and the depoliticization of human suffering, allowing relief, dialogue, and compassion to take precedence over political point-scoring.

THE RULE OF law is not weakened by compassion. It is strengthened by it.

IF LIBERIA MUST enforce court orders--and it must--it should do so in a manner that preserves both legality and humanity. Saye Town should be a turning point, not a precedent.

BECAUSE A NATION that enforces the law by breaking lives risks losing the very legitimacy the law is meant to protect.