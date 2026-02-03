Liberia: Celebration Turns Bloody in Nimba As Football Team Tours Cities

3 February 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By D. Franklin Doloquee

Nimba — What began as a joyful celebration turned tragic when two separate motor accidents claimed one life and left another person injured on the Ganta-Sanniquellie Road and the Kakata -Ganta Highway.

Eyewitnesses told reporters that 18-year-old Archie Dahn, a Nimba native living in Kakata, Margibi County felt off from the vehicle transporting the Nimba County Football team from Monrovia to Ganta.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist sustained injuries on the Ganta-Sanniquellie Highway. The football team had arrived in Nimba County and was touring the county's six cities.

En-route from Karnplay to Sanniquellie, the team made a stop to pay respects at the monument of the late Senator Prince Johnson, a move that has sparked debate in the county. Some Nimbaians called the gesture insincere, noting that since Senator Johnson's passing, his legacy has faded.

His facilities in Ganta have been abandoned, with no attention from county authorities.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.