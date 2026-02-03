Nimba — What began as a joyful celebration turned tragic when two separate motor accidents claimed one life and left another person injured on the Ganta-Sanniquellie Road and the Kakata -Ganta Highway.

Eyewitnesses told reporters that 18-year-old Archie Dahn, a Nimba native living in Kakata, Margibi County felt off from the vehicle transporting the Nimba County Football team from Monrovia to Ganta.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist sustained injuries on the Ganta-Sanniquellie Highway. The football team had arrived in Nimba County and was touring the county's six cities.

En-route from Karnplay to Sanniquellie, the team made a stop to pay respects at the monument of the late Senator Prince Johnson, a move that has sparked debate in the county. Some Nimbaians called the gesture insincere, noting that since Senator Johnson's passing, his legacy has faded.

His facilities in Ganta have been abandoned, with no attention from county authorities.