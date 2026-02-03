Liberia: Saye Town Demolitions Leave Residents Homeless - Decry 'Unchecked Demolition,' Unity Party Chairman Blasts Action As 'Concerning and Pathetic'

Monrovia — Dozens of residents of Saye Town Community in Sinkor, Monrovia, have been rendered homeless following the demolition of their homes, an action that has sparked public outrage, emotional appeals from victims, and sharp political reactions from both the ruling Unity Party and the opposition.

Residents say the demolitions were carried out abruptly and without adequate notice, forcing families--including women, children, and the elderly--into the streets with nowhere to seek refuge.

"The people want to kill us. That's their plan," said Victor N. Carpulee, one of the affected residents, standing amid the rubble of what was once his home. "You can't move overnight to destroy our homes and make us homeless. This is a country governed by the rule of law, and the law must be used wisely."

According to victims, the demolition exercise was swift, leaving residents unable to salvage personal belongings or secure alternative shelter. Several accused authorities of excessive force and total disregard for their welfare.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The eviction has displaced entire families. A school serving approximately 100 students was demolished, leaving children out of school, while a place of worship was damaged, plunging congregants into distress.

Property Owner Speaks

One of the affected property owners, Mother Dansue D. Robinson, expressed shock and sorrow over the incident, saying she never anticipated the sudden eviction.

According to Mother Robinson, the demolition took place on Saturday, January 31, at about 6:00 a.m.

"They broke in, forced us out along with our belongings, and immediately began demolishing the property," she said. "No time was given for us to vacate. We only heard rumors that people were coming, but we were never informed of the exact time. We also did not receive any court papers or official eviction notice."

Mother Robinson, who is also a pastor, presented a document dated 2022-2025, which she said was the only legal paper in her possession, indicating that the Johnson family had won the land case. She insisted that no enforcement notice or formal communication was served before the demolition.

She disclosed that she lost three houses, including one seven-bedroom and one six-bedroom structure, apartment complexes, a school, and a church--the Kings of Kings Healing and Deliverance Ministry and the Kings of Kings School System.

According to Pastor Robinson, the school was intended to serve as a beacon of hope for young people in the community.

"The students were prepared for their tests, but everything was destroyed," she said. "The school had about 100 students, and the church nearly 200 members. We now have nowhere to take the children, even to sit their exams."

Overwhelmed by the loss, she added, "My heart is bleeding. Everything I worked for is gone. We are all Liberians--sons and daughters of this land. When such situations arise, there should be dialogue, not force."

Human Rights Concerns Raised

Carpulee described the eviction as a violation of human rights. He said he was out of town in Grand Bassa County when he received an eviction notice--on the same day the demolition occurred.

"This is frustrating and unfair," Carpulee said. "People should not wake up to demolition teams destroying their homes."

Residents say they have been disgraced and rendered homeless in their own country, calling on the courts and government to seek a fair resolution that considers both parties in the dispute as well as innocent renters caught in the middle.

"This dispute is between two parties, yet renters have become the victims," residents said, warning that such actions risk reopening old wounds from Liberia's past.

Political Reactions Mount

The demolitions have drawn condemnation from political leaders, including Rev. Luther Tarpeh, National Chairman of the Unity Party.

"While the Unity Party firmly supports the rule of law, the demolition of homes of Liberians in the Saye Community is quite concerning and pathetic," Rev. Tarpeh said. "We must all lend a helping hand to these people in these difficult times."

Rev. Tarpeh also expressed solidarity with Rep. Prince Toles, the District #8 lawmaker representing the affected residents.

"We stand with you, Honorable Prince Toles, in your effort to ease the pain of our citizens," he added.

However, the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has condemned the exercise and accused Rep. Toles of failing to act in time to protect his constituents.

The CDC Youth League described the court-ordered eviction as "devilish" and "criminal." Speaking to residents, Youth League Chairperson Alvin Wesseh issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, demanding government intervention.

Wessah warned that failure to act would compel the group to mobilize nationwide resistance against future demolitions and urged communities to resist individuals claiming ownership of disputed lands.

The demolition followed a January 8, 2026, Civil Law Court order issued by Judge Bioma Konton, mandating the eviction of occupants from the disputed land in Saye Town.

Former Speaker Fonati Koffa, a senior CDC figure, also weighed in, describing the demolition as "mean-spirited."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is mean-spirited to demolish people's homes without a relocation plan, whether or not they are squatters," Koffa said.

Rep. Toles Responds

Responding to the criticism, Rep. Prince Toles accused opposition figures of politicizing what he described as a long-standing private legal dispute.

"It is unfortunate that prominent partisans of the opposition are exploiting this situation for political gain," Toles said, stressing that the case predates the current administration.

The lawmaker said he shares in the grief of affected residents and remains engaged in efforts to provide support, insisting that his focus remains on the welfare of his constituents rather than political point-scoring.

Toles referenced a previous court ruling involving the former CDC headquarters, noting that no relocation or compensation was provided to displaced occupants at the time. He accused critics of hypocrisy and challenged them to present evidence to counter his claims.

Clarifying his position, Rep. Toles emphasized that the Sayetown land is not his personal property and reaffirmed his commitment to advocate for District #8 residents.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the landowner, businessman Eric Nagbe, has been making efforts to assist some affected residents with resettlement support.