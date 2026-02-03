Liberia: CMC Political Leader Bility Launches Development Initiative in Liberia's Southeastern Regions to Aid Citizens

Grand Gedeh — Nimba County District 7 Representative and Political Leader of the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), Musa Hassan Bility, has launched a major development initiative in Grand Gedeh County's District 3 before extending activities to Zwedru City in Grand Gedeh County and River Gee County.

The effort targets underserved communities in Liberia's southeastern belt, where rugged terrain, limited infrastructure and years of post-conflict recovery have left many towns grappling with basic needs.

Speaking to a massive crowd gathered along the muddy banks of the Cestor River, a vital waterway snaking through lush rainforests and remote villages, Rep. Bility called for collaboration between Grand Gedeh residents ("Grandians") and CMC.

"This party is not about abusing others," he declared, his voice booming over the enthusiastic cheers. "We've instructed our supporters to focus on unity and development across all 73 districts."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He outlined plans to deliver relief from daily hardships, including safe drinking water via boreholes, road rehabilitation to connect isolated hamlets, new health clinics, women's and youth empowerment programs with micro-loans and scholarship opportunities for bright students from underprivileged families.

In Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh's bustling county seat known for its vibrant markets and resilient spirit, Rep. Bility received a hero's welcome. Supporters waved CMC and chanted slogans under the tropical sun, as he positioned the party as a "credit union for the people."

Rep. Bility explained that CMC would fund projects like bridge constructions, road rehabilitation, health facilities, education, agriculture, women and youths empowerment, training, opportunities and small business loans nationwide initiatives citizens could "repay" by granting the party state power in the 2029 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

His vision draws from his own track record: as a former soccer administrator and vocal critic of government inaction, Bility has championed Nimba's growth, now extending that model to the southeast.

The tour pressed on to Killepo Kanweaken, Chedepo District in River Gee County, where Rep. Bility pledged partnerships with local Towns, communities, and cities to roll out similar projects.

River Gee, with its dense forests and river-dependent economy, has long suffered from poor roads and limited services, making CMC's promises resonate deeply.

The momentum halted abruptly in Killepo Kanweaken Chedepo District in River Gee County. A CMC vehicle, loaned to former County Inspector for Commerce Alphonso Miamean, crashed on a rain-slicked dirt road en route from Cestor River to Zwedru.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Eyewitnesses reported the driver was intoxicated, causing the SUV to veer off and flip, injuring five people including Top FM sub-station in Zleh City manager, Journalist Cheatyson Tarty.

All victims were rushed to the Jackson Fiah Doe Hospital in Tappita in Nimba County . No fatalities were reported, but the incident underscored the perils of Liberia's unpaved rural highways.

Rep. Bility, unable to reach Fish Town - River Gee's riverside capital - made a swift U-turn upon hearing the news.

"Human lives are paramount to me and CMC," he told reporters and citizens who had gathered in huge numbers in Killepo, Kanweaken Chedepo District in River Gee County, his tone heavy with regret.

He appealed to River Gee residents for forgiveness, vowing to reschedule the visit soon. The accident has sparked local discussions on road safety and vehicle management during political campaigns, even as Rep. Bility's initiative highlights growing political focus on the southeast ahead of 2029.