Liberia: Salala District to Host Major Agriculture Investment Project

Monrovia — Uniland Group of Companies, through their Liberian subsidiary, Unifarm Liberia, has identified potential project sites ahead of the pilot phase of their investment in Liberia's agriculture sector.

Salala, Bong County will host the project farm, offices and a proposed factory, a move that is drawing excitements among local residents in the District and beyond.

The move includes cultivation of fifty hectares of land for rice production as a pilot, with potential spread across other counties where rice is in high yields.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A major program announcing the investment package formally to residents of Salala took place over the weekend in Salala, attended by Ambassador Juli Endee of Unifarm who represented Uniland Group Chairman Van Trung Lee and General Manager Peter Danning, alongside local government authorities in Salala and residents of the District.

Salala District residents and local authority, including Commissioner Karmone Kanneh welcomed the company representatives and expressed joy over such a huge project coming to their area.

Commissioner Kanneh told the program that citizens have willingly agreed on the land for the proposed project farm, offices, residences and production factory, something that will boost economic activities Salala, Bong and Liberia at large.

Earlier, Liberia Crusaders for Peace Executive Director, Juli Endee, representing the Vietnamese Company, said the entity was pleased with the selection of Salala as host of the company's initial investment in the Country.

Ambassador Endee lauded Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nutah, Representative Maima Briggs Mensah and Superintendent Loleeyah Hawa Norris for playing crucial roles leading to a decision to launch the company's operation in Liberia, with Salala as its base.

She disclosed that experts from the Ministry of Agriculture have done scientific testing of the soil and have established its richness for rice and other crops under consideration.

Negotiation on the agreement between the Liberian Government and Uniland Group started in March of 2025, and equipment are expected to arrive in country soon to kick start an operation that looks set to bring about mutual benefits, reduce import dependence of Liberia's staple food and potentially make Liberia an exporter of rice.

On the margins of the program, excited women of Salala brought out their agriculture products in a mini expo to showcase what their soil is made of.

The display offered company officials the chance to see firsthand, proceeds of Salala, a move that could heighten the prospects of diversification in agriculture products when the company formally starts operation.

Following the program, Ambassador Endee and entourage, accompanied by Commissioner Kanneh, local government and Agriculture officials toured the proposed farm and factory sites in salala and so far the parties seemed to be satisfied with the selections.

At the same time, citizens of Bong County, particularly residents of Salala, have commended Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nutah for making significant strides in the agriculture sector of the country.

The citizens said the Minister has always pushed himself, negotiating with partners and investors to make an intervention in the livelihood of his people.

They made specific mention of the recent signing of an agreement between Liberia and a company in Vietnam, Uniland Group to carry out rice production in Liberia, starting with a pilot phase in Salala, Bong County.

The Salala residents said the selection of their District shows that the Minister is concerned about the livelihood of the people and wants their participation in efforts aimed at reducing Liberia's food security gaps.

For Salala Commissioner Karmone Kanneh, the inclusion of locals in public-private agriculture investment is the surest way toward economic empowerment and emancipation of the people from poverty.

The Uniland Group is expected to make Salala a hub and headquarters of their operations in Liberia with a major production factory under consideration as part of the agreement.

The milestone agriculture project has a potential to address longstanding food security problem in Liberia, and residents of Salala are very excited about the economic prospects the project is set to bring to their District.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Liberia Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under the agreement, Uniland, through its Liberian Subsidiary, Unifarm, will cultivate a pilot 50-hectre rice farm project in Salala, Bong County with potential expansion in other parts of the country.

The project seeks to enhance cultivation of the Liberian staple food, using Vietnamese technology, a move that is expected to boost government's quest of bridging the food security gap as contained in government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Recently, Uniland Group Managing Director, Peter who signed the agreement on behalf of Chairman Van Trung Lee, disclosed that the first crop is expected to be planted by May this year.

According to MD Dinning, using Vietnamese technology, harvest could be ready within three months of planting the first crop. The upcoming investment which pilots in Salala, Bong County, has the potential to position Liberia towards achieving self-sufficiency in food production, especially the country's staple, delivering a major promise by President Joseph Boakai under his government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.