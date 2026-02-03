Nigeria: Ademola Lookman Bids an Emotional Farewell to the Club That Rebuilt Him

Lookman arrived in Bergamo in 2022 carrying the weight of unfinished business. Previous spells with RB Leipzig, Everton, Leicester City and Fulham had promised much but delivered little in terms of continuity

Super Eagles and Atlético de Madrid forward Ademola Lookman has penned an emotional farewell to Atalanta, bringing the curtain down on a defining chapter of his career after sealing a January move away from the Italian side.

Lookman arrived in Bergamo in 2022 carrying the weight of unfinished business. Previous spells with RB Leipzig, Everton, Leicester City and Fulham had promised much but delivered little continuity. At 24, he was a talent still searching for the right stage, and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, took the gamble.

It proved to be inspired.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Signed for €16.1 million, Lookman blossomed into one of Serie A's most devastating attackers. He became a tactical pillar under Gasperini, marrying pace, intelligence and ruthless end product. In 119 appearances, the Nigerian forward delivered 52 goals and 22 assists, numbers that placed him among Atalanta's modern greats.

More than statistics, Lookman etched his name into European history. He became the first player ever to score a hat-trick in the final of a UEFA club competition, a night that delivered Atalanta's maiden major trophy and ended a 61-year wait for silverware. It was not just a triumph; it was legacy.

A summer of tension, a season of redemption

Despite his iconic status, the relationship fractured during a turbulent summer when Atalanta refused to sanction a move to AC Milan. The standoff unsettled the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, and his form dipped as uncertainty clouded his future.

Salvation arrived on the international stage.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations proved transformative for the former Charlton Athletic attacker. In Morocco, Lookman rediscovered his edge, scoring three goals and supplying four assists, the highest goal contribution tally at the tournament. Once again, Africa was watching.

That resurgence reignited interest across Europe. In the final days of the January window, Fenerbahçe and Atlético Madrid went head-to-head for his signature. Despite the Turkish side offering a more lucrative deal, Lookman chose Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid, prioritizing sporting ambition over financial gain.

Atlético confirmed the signing in an official statement, completing a €40 million (N66 billion) deal that underlined Lookman's restored elite status.

"Together we made history"

Following the announcement, Lookman took to social media to deliver a heartfelt message to Atalanta, the club that redefined his career.

"To the Atalanta family, after nearly four years, the time has come for me to say goodbye.

"From the moment I arrived in Bergamo, you welcomed me like one of your own and pushed me to be the best version of myself.

"Together we made history. European champions, a night none of us will ever forget. Scoring a hat-trick in a European final and lifting a trophy with this club after a 61-year trophy drought will stay with me.

"Winning the Africa Player of the Year award in 2024 as an Atalanta player will forever stay with me. Those moments, those emotions, those nights under the lights, they're engraved in my heart.

"Thank you to my teammates, the staff, and the club. To the fans, your passion, your belief, your energy meant everything.

"From day one, you stood by me and by this team through every moment. Your passion, your voices, and your belief never faded, and together we achieved.

"Every cheer, every banner, every away trip meant something. Thank you for making Bergamo feel like home and for giving me memories I'll carry forever. Grazie di tutto, ciao."

To the Atalanta family , after nearly four years, the time has come for me to say goodbye. From the moment I arrived in Bergamo, you welcomed me like one of your own and pushed me to be the best version of myself.Together we made history. European champions, a night none of us... pic.twitter.com/uKowjaOr1n-- Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) February 2, 2026

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The next test in red and white

Lookman featured for 87 minutes in Atalanta's first game after AFCON 2025 before completing his switch, closing the chapter with professionalism and dignity. He could now make his Atlético Madrid debut in just three days.

Diego Simeone's side face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarter-final at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, a stage befitting a player who has rebuilt his career through resilience, patience and defining moments.

From Bergamo's history-maker to Madrid's new weapon, Ademola Lookman's journey is no longer about potential; it is about legacy, earned the hard way.