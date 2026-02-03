Nigeria: Just in - Wike, Labour Reach Truce On Fcta Workers' Strike

The leadership of organised labour and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have reached a consensus over the ongoing dispute that has affected activities in the nation's capital in recent days.

Specifically, the two parties sheathed their swords after a marathon meeting convened by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Mohammed Bomoi, which lasted for more than three hours.

Our correspondent, who covered the intense meeting, reports that at the beginning of the discussions, there was a shouting match among the key actors involved, but calm was restored after the lawmaker prevailed on both sides.

The meeting, which started a few minutes before 12:00am, ended at about 3:50am on Tuesday. In attendance were Wike, the Presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo respectively.

The scribes of both labour centres, as well as other key stakeholders, were also present.

Daily Trust reports that organised labour, comprising the two labour centres, had on Monday insisted that there would be no going back on the planned massive protest to press home the demands of FCTA workers.

Police authorities in the FCT had earlier cautioned the movement to reschedule its action in the "interest of safety." The minister had also obtained an interim court order restraining both the NLC and the TUC from embarking on the action.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Acting General Secretary of the NLC, Benson Upah, explained that it was agreed that, arising from the strike action, no worker shall be victimised in any manner.

Upah, who was flanked by the General Secretary of the TUC, Nuhu Toro, and other labour leaders, also disclosed that all outstanding cases at the National Industrial Court (NIC) would be withdrawn immediately.

He added,"All affiliates are hereby informed that a conciliatory meeting was held between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at the instance of the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Mohammed Bomoi.

"At the conclusion of the meeting, the following resolutions were reached: All complaints presented by JUAC members were taken one after the other and fully addressed.

"The Honourable Minister assured organised labour of mutual respect and sustained engagement going forward."

He, however, announced that all workers in the FCT had been directed to resume duties immediately.

"Consequently, all JUAC members and all affiliates of the TUC and NLC working in the Ministry of the FCT (MFCT) are hereby directed to resume work immediately.

"All affiliates are enjoined to comply strictly with this directive in the interest of industrial peace and harmony, in good faith."