Nigeria: Hundreds of Mourners Throng Zaria for Sheikh Rigi-Rigi's Funeral

Hundreds of mourners on Monday thronged Zaria, Kaduna State, for the funeral of a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Khalifa Usman Idris, popularly known as Rigi-Rigi.

Sheikh Rigi-Rigi died on February 1, 2026, at the age of 57 after a prolonged illness.

His son-in-law, Malama Abubakar Danyaro, said the scholar passed away on Sunday night at a private hospital in Kaduna.

The funeral prayer, which was attended by prominent Islamic scholars, community leaders and admirers from within and outside the state, was held at his residence in Kusfa, Zaria City, on Monday evening.

The late cleric is survived by four wives, 37 children and many grandchildren.

Sheikh Rigi-Rigi was widely known for his humorous and engaging preaching style, with videos of his sermons enjoying wide circulation and popularity on social media platforms.

He specialised in the Islamic disciplines of Furu'a (jurisprudential branches) and Usul (fundamentals of religion), and was also versed in other areas of Islamic knowledge.

He was particularly noted for his teachings on the virtues of saints and the companions of Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass, as well as his ability to explain complex religious concepts in an entertaining and relatable manner.

His unique blend of humour and wisdom earned him a massive following, especially among youths and grassroots Islamic communities.

Beyond traditional Islamic circles, the cleric also enjoyed a significant following on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Admirers fondly gave him various nicknames, including "Rigirigi," "Rugum," and "Attalili Attaghazuti."

The nicknames were meant to reflect his confidence, fearlessness and straightforward approach to preaching the message of truth.

Among his legacies were the promotion of Islamic education, Da'awah and the propagation of Islamic teachings, as well as community guidance and support.

