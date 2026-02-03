Nigeria: Climate Change - Yobe Distributes 5m Seedlings for Shelterbelts

The Yobe State government has announced plans to distribute five million seedlings to establish shelterbelts aimed at reclaiming lands affected by desert encroachment, promoting environmental restoration, and supporting sustainable development.

The State Coordinator of the Yobe Sahara Restoration Drive Project, Malam Muhammad Musa, stated this during a foundational training programme organised to strengthen institutional and technical capacity for effective project implementation.

He explained that the five million seedlings will provide wind protection, improve microclimates, and enhance biodiversity. The shelterbelts are expected to benefit both agricultural production and the environment.

Musa added that once the seedlings are distributed and planted, the state government will hand over full ownership of the project to local communities. This will ensure a strategic platform for monitoring and help achieve the program's targets while addressing critical challenges affecting the villages.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also noted that the workshop is a key step in the government's strategy to combat desertification, windstorms, desert encroachment, and other climate change-related issues in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment, Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa, said the ministry is partnering with the World Bank, African Development Bank, and other donor agencies to complement the state government's efforts.

The commissioner, represented by Ahmed Muhammad Abubakar, Director of Forestry and Wildlife Services, stressed the ministry's commitment to reclaiming deserted lands by cultivating and distributing millions of seedlings annually.