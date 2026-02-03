Nigeria: Al-Habibiyyah Society Disburses N30m Zakat in Abuja

The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society has distributed N30 million worth of sewing machines, grinding machines, freezers, and cash for business start-ups to 140 recipients in Abuja in a significant step towards poverty eradication.

The beneficiaries include both Christian and Muslim faithful, receiving support through the Islamic principle of Zakat.

This initiative, held in commemoration of the 5th National Zakat and Waqf Day over the weekend, aims to bridge inequality gaps and alleviate poverty within society.

Chief Executive and Imam of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, explained that Zakat disbursement not only serves as a means of poverty alleviation and wealth purification but also supplements government efforts and aids in combating insecurity.

"What we are doing today and discussing is the essence of Zakat and Waqf generally. We are distributing approximately N30 million worth of items and cash to 140 people, and we have at least 10 to 15 Christians among the beneficiaries, as mentioned in the Qur'an. Therefore, non-Muslims are also included. This initiative cuts across health, education, empowerment, and entrepreneurship - many areas are involved.

"We expect people to support this programme so that we can help our country in the best possible way. Incidentally, it is not religiously exclusive; any religion can embrace it, and it will work for everyone. The scope, the people, and the outreach encompass every human being," Imam Fuad stated.

He highlighted Zakat's potential to completely eliminate poverty and transform individuals' lives across the country, emphasising that many Muslims have not correctly fulfilled their Zakat obligations over the years.

Usman Abdullahi Abdulaziz, Galadima Hadeija, Jigawa State, and Chairman of the occasion, commended Al-Habibiyyah for its continuous public enlightenment on Zakat and Waqf. He described it as a foundational Islamic social finance instrument for poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, education, health, and housing.

Engr Muhammad Lawal Maidoki, Sadaukin of Sokoto and National Chairman of the Association of Zakat and Waqf Operators in Nigeria (AZAWON), represented by Dr. Balarabi Zakari, affirmed that Zakat is one of the pillars of Islam, reducing poverty and crime, and fostering peace.

"We believe that with Zakat and Waqf, if properly harnessed and operationalised in this country, it will contribute significantly to the GDP, create jobs, and solve the problem of youth unemployment."