Nigerian Man Killed Fighting for Russia in Ukraine

3 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Reports have emerged that a Nigerian national was killed while fighting on the battlefield for Russian forces against Ukraine.

The news was confirmed on Monday by journalist Jaafar Jaafar and security analyst Zagazola Makama.

Makama, in a post, described the incident as tragic, noting that the man had left his family in Northern Nigeria to enlist with the Russian army.

"Sad. He left his family in Northern Nigeria to join Russia's army to fight Ukraine. He was unfortunately killed in the battlefield," Makama wrote.

The war, now in its fourth year since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions.

Russia has faced manpower shortages and has increasingly relied on foreign recruits, private military contractors, and allied militias to sustain its campaign.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.