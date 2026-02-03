Liberia: Ex-Presidential Candidate Honored for Service to Humanity

Prominent Liberian businessman and former presidential candidate Allen Roosevelt Brown has been honored by African Women for Jesus to All Nations in recognition of his decades-long commitment to humanitarian service, faith-based leadership, and national development.

The award ceremony, held at Paynesville City Hall, drew a diverse audience of community leaders, faith-based organizations, youth groups, and international guests. Beyond celebration, the gathering served as a moment of reflection on the enduring power of compassion, service, and values-driven leadership in a country still healing from years of conflict.

Presenters described the honor as a tribute to Brown's quiet but consistent impact--from economic empowerment and job creation to faith-centered humanitarian initiatives that support vulnerable populations.

Receiving the award, Brown humbly dedicated the recognition to his work within the Christian community and the broader Liberian society.

"This recognition is really more for the work I have done with the Body of Christ," he said. "It just so happens that I am a businessperson, but anyone appreciates being recognized for the good they do. I am truly honored."

Known for blending faith with practical leadership, Brown emphasized that service--especially to young people--has remained central to his life's mission.

"I am more about helping people, particularly the youth of this country," he said, quoting civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools."

His message resonated deeply with attendees, many of whom see youth empowerment as critical to Liberia's long-term peace and prosperity.

Over the years, Brown has built a reputation for integrating ethical leadership with entrepreneurship, creating employment opportunities while investing in people. Alongside his private-sector work, he has led and supported several faith-based and humanitarian initiatives, including an ongoing feeding ministry that provides support to vulnerable communities.

"First and foremost, I am a strong believer in God, and I believe in leadership by example," Brown said.

"I have consistently employed people and engaged in social activities aimed at positively impacting our nation."

Organizers noted that this balance of faith, enterprise, and compassion reflects a leadership model urgently needed in Liberia's development journey.

Addressing the nation's economic outlook, Brown underscored the centrality of peace and stability to sustainable growth, cautioning against complacency in a postwar society.

"The first thing any business needs is stability," he said. "Peace and stability are the bedrock of economic growth and development."

He urged Liberians to cherish and protect the peace the country currently enjoys, describing it as both fragile and invaluable.

Brown also called for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector, arguing that long-term development cannot depend solely on external assistance.

"If we want to move this economy forward, we must depend on private capital and investors," he stated.

"The public and private sectors must work together to protect both local and international investment."

His remarks reflected a broader humanitarian concern: that economic empowerment, when responsibly pursued, can lift families, reduce inequality, and restore dignity.

Touching briefly on politics, Brown reaffirmed his support for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, whom he endorsed during the second round of the presidential election.

"I have no regrets," he said. "I prayed about it. The peace we have today is a blessing, and peace is the most valuable commodity on this planet."

While acknowledging the importance of accountability in a democracy, he made clear that his personal calling lies beyond partisan debate.

"Constructive criticism is healthy, but criticism is not my area," Brown said. "My passion is helping people."

Thanking African Women for Jesus to All Nations, Brown praised the organization for uplifting examples of positive leadership and humanitarian service. He concluded with a reflection on values that continue to guide his life, quoting Micah 6:8:

"To act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with our God."

The recognition places Allen Roosevelt Brown among Liberia's respected voices for faith-driven leadership, economic empowerment, and national unity--a reminder that true leadership is measured not only by ambition or achievement, but by compassion, service, and a steadfast commitment to humanity.