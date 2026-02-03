Liberia: Naymote Engages Citizens On Democracy, Accountability in Crozierville

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has extended its nationwide townhall engagements with an impact-driven civic forum in Crozierville Township, convening citizens to learn about the 2025 President Meter Report and assess the government performance under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), particularly during its first-year implementation (January-December 2025).

This engagement empowered over 50 stakeholders including community leaders, women and girls, persons with disabilities (PWDs), students, youth groups, political party representatives, civil society actors, and local government officials to understand government commitments, evaluate progress, and identify gaps between policy interventions and development realities. This townhall created a direct platform for learning, dialogue, and action, placing accountability where it belongs: with the people.

The session was facilitated by D. Freeman Myers, Naymote's Researcher Project Associate, who presented the President Meter Report in a simplified manner.

Participants were guided through the report's methodology, AAID's overall performance, implementation status, key findings, challenges, and policy recommendations both at local and national levels, equipping citizens with evidence-based tools to engage governance processes and demand accountability from elected officials.

In a symbolic handover, Naymote's Program Director Peace Thor Mahteh-Boyee presented hard copies of the report to representatives of youth leadership and the Township Commissioner of Crozierville, emphasizing that the President Meter Report is a citizen accountability tool designed to keep governance people-centered and results-oriented.

Receiving the report, Nathaniel Holder, Township Commissioner, commended Naymote for bringing accountability closer to citizens. He noted that while residents follow the report through talk shows and social media, the town hall enables direct questioning, clarity, and meaningful engagement affirming that citizens are informed, attentive, and ready to hold their leaders accountable.

This engagement strengthened citizen awareness, deepened community understanding on national governance performance, and inspired citizens to take ownership of accountability at the local level. Community members committed to sharing insights from the forum and using the report to engage local and national leaders constructively using their vernaculars.

This townhall forms part of Namote's Democracy Advancement Program (DAP), which works to inform citizens, promote accountable leadership, strengthen democratic governance, and advance inclusive development across Liberia. Through evidence-based research, civic education, and community engagement, Naymote continues to bridge the gap between policy, performance, and the Liberian people.