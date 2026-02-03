Ghana: GFA President Begins Nationwide Tour

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has begun a nationwide regional tour, starting with a four-day working visit to the three Northern Regions, aimed at strengthening stakeholder engagement and accelerating football development across the country.

The tour commenced yesterday with the GFA President arriving in Wa, the Upper West Regional capital. During his stay, Mr Simeon-Okraku is expected to engage the leadership of the Upper West Regional Football Association, as well as meet club owners and officials across the various football divisions to discuss challenges, opportunities and pathways for growth within the regional football ecosystem.

As part of the visit, the GFA President will pay a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing, Esq, with discussions expected to focus on areas of mutual interest, including football infrastructure development, youth football growth and enhanced collaboration between football authorities and government at the regional level.

Mr Simeon-Okraku is also expected to inspect ongoing GFA projects in the region to assess progress and ensure alignment with the Association's long-term football development agenda.

According to a statement from the FA, the GFA President and his entourage will proceed to Tumu before continuing to the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga, where similar stakeholder engagements and meetings with football administrators and club officials are scheduled.

The northern tour will conclude in Tamale, where Mr Simeon-Okraku is expected to round off the consultations with the Northern Regional Football Association and other key football stakeholders in the region.