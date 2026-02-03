Ghana: MTN FA Cup Round of 16 - Kotoko Host Aduana FC On Sunday, Medeama Face Samartex On Saturday

The Round of 16 matches of the MTN FA Cup promise thrilling encounters this weekend, as top-flight heavyweights and ambitious challengers battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

Defending champions Asante Kotoko will host Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in what is expected to be a keenly contested fixture. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their most recent Premier League meeting, setting the stage for another closely fought encounter.

Kotoko will rely on their rich FA Cup pedigree and home advantage to edge past Aduana, but the visitors, currently third on the Premier League table, are expected to put up a strong challenge.

The Porcupine Warriors have endured a difficult run of form, recording two wins in their last six matches. They thrashed Bechem United 6-1, but suffered defeat to Swedru All Blacks and dropped points against Berekum Chelsea, Bibiani Gold Stars and Heart of Lions, with the other victory coming against Basake Holy Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Despite their league struggles, Kotoko have been convincing in the FA Cup, dispatching Future Stars and King Faisal in earlier rounds.

Elsewhere, Dreams FC will face Inter Allies, with the latter's Technical Director, Willie Klutse, expressing confidence in his side's ability to eliminate the former champions.

Berekum Chelsea will lock horns with an in-form Tamale City, who are unbeaten in 18 matches in the Access Bank Division One League, while Nations FC square off against Swedru All Blacks in a fixture that could go either way.

Two-time champions Medeama SC will host FC Samartex 1996 at the T&A Park in Tarkwa on Saturday in another mouth-watering clash.

The weekend's action will begin on Friday when Eleven Wonders take on Attram De Visser at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Complex in Tema New Town.