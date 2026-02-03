Nigeria: 'Illegal Mining' - EFCC Nabs 10, Impounds Trucks in Kwara

3 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 10 persons over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Kwara State.

The suspects were apprehended along the Ilorin-Ogbomosho highway following actionable intelligence on unlawful excavation and movement of solid minerals.

Those arrested comprise nine truck drivers and one escort, the commission said.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, said the suspects were intercepted during a "well-coordinated" operation and taken into custody for further investigation.

Solid minerals recovered from them include lithium, tin and lepidolite.

According to the commission, the suspects failed to produce valid licences, permits or regulatory approvals to justify their mining and transportation activities.

Trucks conveying the suspected illegally mined minerals were also impounded during the operation.

The EFCC said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

