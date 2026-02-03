Nigeria: Inconsistent Regulations Stifling Energy Projects - Nuprc

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has stated that inconsistent regulatory frameworks across African countries remain a major deterrent to cross-border energy projects.

The NUPRC boss made the call in her keynote address at the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES), held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Eyesan, represented by NUPRC Director, Mr. Edu Inyang, spoke on the theme "One Africa, One Regulator Voice: Aligned Policies for Continental Prosperity and Investment."

She stressed that a unified regulatory voice would significantly lower investment risks and accelerate development.

"Investors are not deterred by Africa's geology; they are deterred by inconsistent rules," the NUPRC boss stated.

"AFRIPERF was established to institutionalise regulatory convergence, provide predictability, and enable faster execution of cross-border projects that deliver shared prosperity."

According to Eyesan, AFRIPERF, which was launched in collaboration with petroleum regulators across the continent, is already advancing aligned standards, shared data platforms, capacity building and a unified African voice on global energy and climate platforms.

She explained that Africa's prospects for shared prosperity are underpinned by the scale of its natural and human capital, noting that the continent holds approximately 8% of global oil and gas reserves, nearly 30% of known critical mineral resources, and a population exceeding 1.5 billion people, which is largely youthful and economically active.

"When these advantages are developed through coordinated policies, integrated infrastructure and aligned regulatory frameworks, they can drive industrialisation, strengthen regional value chains, enhance energy security and deliver inclusive growth," Eyesan said.

