Nigeria: Chinese Investors Invest $20m in Jigawa

Chinese investors have announced plans to inject $20 million into livestock, poultry, and agricultural development in Jigawa State to boost food production, create jobs, and expand Nigeria's export capacity.

The commitment followed a tour of farmlands across the state, during which the investors assessed Jigawa's vast arable land and agricultural potential.

Leader of the delegation, Senator Mubarak Ahmed, described the visit as an investment scouting mission focused on livestock and crop production.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Professor Gua Bao Yuan said the investors are from Wuhan Province, China, and are building on discussions held with the Jigawa State Government during last year's China-Africa Cooperation Forum.

According to him, the investors from Wuhan, Hubei Province, are committing $20 million to livestock and poultry development through a strategic public-private partnership aimed at boosting agribusiness and job creation.

Professor Yuan said the delegation had closely studied the governor's vision for agriculture, innovation, and livestock development, and had identified concrete areas of investment interest.

"We are here today to pay a courtesy visit. We have understood with keen interest your vision as the state executive--your vision in terms of agriculture, agricultural innovation, and livestock development," he said.

In his response, Governor Umar Namadi described Jigawa as an agrarian state endowed with vast arable land, noting that about 1.4 million hectares are cultivable, including over 400,000 hectares of fertile fadama land suitable for diverse crops.

"This is a land where you can grow almost anything you can think of," he stated.

He also disclosed that over 35 per cent of Jigawa's population are youths, with agriculture contributing about 46 percent of the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while nearly 80 percent of residents are engaged in farming.

"In terms of production, Jigawa ranks first in wheat, sesame, and hibiscus. We are also among the top rice-producing states in Nigeria," the governor added.