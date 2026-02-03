Angola: Business Group From Cotê d'Ivoire to Invest Approximately USD 50 Billion in Angola

Luanda — The Côte d'Ivoire Schiba Holding Group plans to invest more than USD 50 billion for road and agricultural infrastructure sectors in Angola, the company's CEO, Nidjabejan Soro, announced Tuesday in Luanda.

The businessman was speaking to the press at the end of an audience granted to him by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, during which he took the opportunity to present the company's main projects to be implemented in the country, as well as its vast business experience and the results achieved in other markets where it operates.

He revealed that President João Lourenço expressed interest in the group's rapid integration in Angola, emphasizing the need for concrete and visible results, adding that the Head of State asked for results.

The businessman, who guaranteed tangible results in a short period of time in response to the Angolan statesman's request, further explained that the group's portfolio includes the construction of over a thousand kilometers of roads in various regions of the country, as well as significant investments in the agricultural sector, with the exploitation of over 40,000 hectares of arable land.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He reported that, overall, the company's investments are expected to exceed USD 50 billion, to be implemented in phases over the next few years, as part of the group's progressive integration in Angola.

According to Nidjabejan Soro, the effective presence of the Schiba Holding Group in the Angolan market should begin soon, within three months.

The Schiba Holding Group is a private investment group operating in areas such as infrastructure, road construction, agriculture and industry. It was officially created in January 2022 in Abidjan and is present in the construction and public works, energy, transport, real estate, distribution, insurance and mining sectors.