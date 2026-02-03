Namibia: Health Ministry Records 8 000 Malaria Cases, 11 Deaths in January

3 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has recorded 8 760 cases of malaria and 11 deaths in the northern and north eastern parts of Namibia.

The ministry says this is a 68% increase compared to the same period last year.

"The Ministry of Health and Social Services has detected 20 health districts that have surpassed the epidemic threshold and are experiencing outbreaks," health minister Esperance Luvindao announced in a statement on Monday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

There are outbreaks in nine regions: the Kavango East (Andara, Nyangana, Rundu), Kavango West (Ncamagoro, Nkurenkuru), Ohangwena (Eenhana, Engela, Okongo), Oshikoto (Tsumeb, Omuthiya), Oshana (Oshakati), Omusati (Tsandi, Outapi, Okahao, Oshikuku), Kunene (Opuwo), Otjozondjupa (Grootfontein, Otjiwarongo) and Zambezi (Katima Mulilo) regions.

The most affected districts are Katima Mulilo (17% of cases) and Outapi (15% of cases).

The minister reminds communities to use personal protection such as insect repellants and mosquito nets, and clear standing and stagnant water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

The ministry is also conducting indoor residual spraying and distributing insecticide-treated mosquito nets in affected areas, the statement says.

"As we collectively work to prevent the spread of malaria, let us remain vigilant and prioritise practices that safeguard our health and the well-being of communities," Luvindao says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.