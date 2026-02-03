Namibia: Health Ministry Records 8 000 Malaria Cases, 11 Deaths in January

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has recorded 8 760 cases of malaria and 11 deaths in the northern and north eastern parts of Namibia.

The ministry says this is a 68% increase compared to the same period last year.

"The Ministry of Health and Social Services has detected 20 health districts that have surpassed the epidemic threshold and are experiencing outbreaks," health minister Esperance Luvindao announced in a statement on Monday.

There are outbreaks in nine regions: the Kavango East (Andara, Nyangana, Rundu), Kavango West (Ncamagoro, Nkurenkuru), Ohangwena (Eenhana, Engela, Okongo), Oshikoto (Tsumeb, Omuthiya), Oshana (Oshakati), Omusati (Tsandi, Outapi, Okahao, Oshikuku), Kunene (Opuwo), Otjozondjupa (Grootfontein, Otjiwarongo) and Zambezi (Katima Mulilo) regions.

The most affected districts are Katima Mulilo (17% of cases) and Outapi (15% of cases).

The minister reminds communities to use personal protection such as insect repellants and mosquito nets, and clear standing and stagnant water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

The ministry is also conducting indoor residual spraying and distributing insecticide-treated mosquito nets in affected areas, the statement says.

"As we collectively work to prevent the spread of malaria, let us remain vigilant and prioritise practices that safeguard our health and the well-being of communities," Luvindao says.