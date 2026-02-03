Nigeria: I'll Run As Presidential Candidate in 2027, Obi Declares

A former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has declared that he will contest the 2027 presidential election as the leading candidate, insisting that he has no intention of playing a secondary role.

Obi made the declaration while campaigning for the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The former Anambra State governor recently left the Labour Party for the ADC, a coalition platform under which he has intensified consultations ahead of the 2027 polls.

His supporters, including members of the Obidient Movement, have been urging the leadership of the ADC to present Obi as the party's presidential candidate. Many of them have openly insisted on an "Obi or nothing" position.

The stance, however, prompted the ADC's National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, to caution supporters against inflammatory rhetoric, urging them to prioritise party unity.

There have also been speculations that some political leaders are working towards presenting an Obi-Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso presidential ticket on the platform of the ADC with an alternative plan being to adopt another party should the pairing fail to dislodge former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is considered the favourite for the ADC ticket.

Kwankwaso's refusal to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been interpreted by some political observers as lending weight to the speculation of an emerging Obi-Kwankwaso alliance.

At the same time, supporters of Atiku have renewed calls on Obi and his followers to consider accepting a vice-presidential slot, similar to the arrangement reached in 2019.

However, in the viral video seen by Daily Trust, Obi appeared to dismiss such suggestions, telling supporters that he was contesting the next election as the principal candidate.

Urging them to vote for his preferred candidate in the AMAC poll, Obi said their support was crucial to his political journey.

"You see this coming election, support us in AMAC; it will help me. Your support in AMAC is critical to our journey. I am involved and contesting the coming election as number one. When I come back, you will see. I assure you," he said.