Nigeria: Kano Pillars' Season Woes Deepen With Another Defeat

Kano Pillars' troubled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) campaign sank to a new low yesterday as the former champions slumped to a 2-0 defeat in the matchday 24 fixture against Rangers International in Enugu, marking their 12th loss of the season.

Playing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Pillars were second best for long stretches as Rangers asserted control early and never looked back. The Flying Antelopes took the lead through Emmanuel Essien, whose stunning strike also doubled as his first-ever NPFL goal, setting the tone for a dominant home display. Pillars struggled to respond, lacking cohesion in midfield and penetration in attack as Rangers closed ranks effectively.

Any hopes of a second-half revival were dealt a heavy blow shortly after the restart when Mukhtar Mohammed inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 49th minute, handing Rangers a two-goal cushion.

Despite substitutions, including Christian Izuchukwu's introduction for Bernard Ovoke on the hour mark, Pillars failed to mount a meaningful comeback and slipped to yet another away defeat.

The loss in Enugu summed up a frustrating season for the Sai Masu Gida, who have now been beaten 12 times in the league, an alarming statistic for one of Nigeria's most storied clubs. Their inconsistency, particularly on the road, has left them drifting and under pressure as the season enters a decisive phase.

Elsewhere on Matchday 24, it was largely a weekend of home comfort across the NPFL. Katsina United secured a convincing 2-0 win over Abia Warriors, thanks to a quickfire second-half brace from Uche Collins, while Enyimba

FC edged Bayelsa United 1-0, with Samuel Agu scoring the decisive goal late on in Aba. Wikki Tourists and Nasarawa United played out a 1-1 draw, just as Niger Tornadoes salvaged a dramatic 2-2 result against Bendel Insurance courtesy of a stoppage-time equaliser from Rickson Mendos.

For Kano Pillars, however, the narrative remains grim. With defeats piling up and performances failing to convince, questions are growing louder about whether the club can arrest the slide before the season slips completely out of reach.

Meanwhile, action continues today when Kwara United will look to make home advantage count against a determined Warri Wolves side still searching for consistency this season. In Ikenne, Remo Stars face a stern test against Plateau United, a fixture that could have significant implications at both ends of the table.

Newly promoted Barau FC welcome Ikorodu City in a clash of ambition, while in Maiduguri, El-Kanemi Warriors host Kun Khalifat aiming to maintain their strong home form.