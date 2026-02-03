Nigeria: Team Nigeria to Face Uzbekistan in 2026 Davis Cup Playoffs

Team Nigeria will battle Uzbekistan in the World Group II Playoffs of the 2026 Davis Cup, set for 7-8 February at the historic Lagos Lawn Tennis Club 1895 in Lagos, following confirmation by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The Nigerian squad, comprising Adeleye Daniel, Emmanuel Michael, Bulus Christopher, Abua Canice, and Alafia Ayeni, will feature in both the men's singles and doubles matches as they aim to secure a landmark victory on home soil.

Nigeria earned their place in the playoffs after an impressive performance at the African Group III tournament in Zimbabwe, where they finished among the top teams alongside Namibia and Senegal. That strong showing sealed their promotion and qualification for the highly competitive World Group II Playoffs.

Subsequently, the ITF confirmed Nigeria as the host nation for the tie, handing the team a significant advantage with home support expected in Lagos.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Victory over Uzbekistan would propel Team Nigeria into World Group II, with a potential pathway to World Group I--bringing the country closer to the elite level of international tennis and a possible appearance at the Davis Cup World Finals.

Speaking on the development, President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Victor Ochei, expressed confidence in the team's preparedness and Nigeria's hosting capability.

"We are optimistic that Nigeria will not only host a successful Davis Cup playoff but will also overcome Uzbekistan and return the country to the global spotlight in tennis," Ochei said.

He also praised the Lagos State Government, the National Sports Commission, and members of the Local Organising Committee for ensuring that all necessary logistics and facilities are in place ahead of the tie.

The playoff is expected to attract widespread attention from tennis lovers and sports fans nationwide as Nigeria seeks to make a bold statement on the international tennis stage