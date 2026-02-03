Liberia: Salala to Host Major Agricultural Investment Project

In a significant development for Liberia's agriculture sector, the Uniland Group of Companies, through its Liberian subsidiary, Unifarm Liberia, has identified potential project sites ahead of the pilot phase of its investment in the country.

Salala District in Bong County has been selected to host the project farm, administrative offices, and a proposed production factory--a move that is generating excitement among residents of the district and beyond.

The initiative includes the cultivation of fifty hectares of land for rice production as a pilot project, with the potential for expansion to other counties where rice yields are high.

A major program formally announcing the investment package to the people of Salala was held over the weekend in the district. The event was attended by Ambassador Juli Endee of Unifarm Liberia, who represented Uniland Group Chairman Van Trung Lee and General Manager Peter Dinning, along with local government authorities and residents of Salala.

Residents and local authorities, including Salala District Commissioner Karmone Kanneh, warmly welcomed the company's representatives and expressed joy over the scale of the project being introduced to their area.

Commissioner Kanneh told the gathering that citizens had willingly agreed to provide land for the proposed project farm, offices, residential facilities, and production factory--an initiative he said will significantly boost economic activities in Salala, Bong County, and Liberia at large.

Earlier, Liberia Crusaders for Peace Executive Director Juli Endee, speaking on behalf of the Vietnamese company, said Uniland Group was pleased with the selection of Salala as the host of its initial investment in Liberia.

Ambassador Endee praised Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah, Representative Maima Briggs Mensah, and Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris for playing key roles that led to the decision to launch the company's operations in Liberia, with Salala as its operational base.

She disclosed that experts from the Ministry of Agriculture had conducted scientific soil tests in the area and confirmed that the land is rich and suitable for rice cultivation and other crops under consideration.

Negotiations on the investment agreement between the Government of Liberia and Uniland Group began in March 2025, and equipment is expected to arrive in the country soon to kick-start operations. The project is expected to generate mutual benefits, reduce Liberia's dependence on imported rice, and potentially position the country as a rice exporter.

On the margins of the program, enthusiastic women of Salala organized a mini agricultural expo, showcasing locally produced farm products to demonstrate the richness of the district's soil. The exhibition gave company officials an opportunity to see firsthand the agricultural potential of Salala, a development that could enhance prospects for crop diversification once operations formally begin.

Following the event, Ambassador Endee and her entourage, accompanied by Commissioner Kanneh, local government officials, and agriculture authorities, toured the proposed farm and factory sites in Salala. All parties reportedly expressed satisfaction with the selected locations.

Meanwhile, citizens of Bong County, particularly residents of Salala, have commended Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah for what they described as significant strides in revitalizing Liberia's agriculture sector.

The residents noted that the minister has remained proactive in engaging partners and investors to improve livelihoods and strengthen food production nationwide. They specifically referenced the recent agreement between the Government of Liberia and Vietnam-based Uniland Group to undertake rice production in Liberia, beginning with a pilot phase in Salala.

According to the residents, the selection of Salala reflects the minister's concern for the welfare of rural communities and his commitment to involving citizens in efforts aimed at closing Liberia's food security gaps.

Commissioner Kanneh emphasized that the inclusion of local communities in public-private agricultural investments is a sure path toward economic empowerment and poverty reduction.

Under the agreement, Uniland Group is expected to establish Salala as the hub and headquarters of its operations in Liberia, with a major production factory under consideration.

The milestone agricultural project has the potential to address Liberia's longstanding food security challenges, and residents of Salala have expressed excitement about the economic opportunities the initiative is expected to bring to the district.

Through its Liberian subsidiary, Unifarm, Uniland will cultivate a 50-hectare pilot rice farm in Salala, with plans for expansion to other parts of the country.

The project aims to enhance production of Liberia's staple food using Vietnamese agricultural technology--an approach expected to support the government's efforts to bridge the food security gap under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Recently, Uniland Group Managing Director Peter Dinning, who signed the agreement on behalf of Chairman Van Trung Lee, disclosed that the first rice crop is expected to be planted by May this year. According to him, with the application of Vietnamese technology, the first harvest could be ready within three months of planting.

The investment, which pilots in Salala, Bong County, holds strong potential to move Liberia toward self-sufficiency in food production--particularly rice--delivering on a key promise of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai under his government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.