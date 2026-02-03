Nigeria: 'A Step Backwards' - Ikpeba Questions Onyeka's Coventry Switch

Ikpeba believes that dropping into the Championship, even with the promise of promotion, does not do justice to Onyeka's quality or recent performances for both club and country.

Former African Footballer of the Year Victor Ikpeba has raised serious doubts over Frank Onyeka's decision to join Championship table-toppers Coventry City, insisting the move represents a backward step for a midfielder he believes belongs at the highest level of European football.

Onyeka completed a deadline-day loan move from Premier League side Brentford to Coventry City, signing until the end of the season. The deal includes an obligation to buy should the Sky Blues secure promotion to the Premier League; an incentive that reflects Coventry's ambition but has done little to convince Ikpeba that the move aligns with Onyeka's pedigree.

The 28-year-old struggled for consistent minutes during the first half of the season at Brentford, making six substitute appearances in the Premier League. He did, however, start three Carabao Cup fixtures, underlining that while opportunities were limited, he was still trusted in key moments.

A product of Nigeria's famed FC Ebedei academy, Onyeka remains highly rated on the international stage. He was one of the unsung heroes of Nigeria's campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, playing a crucial role as the Super Eagles secured the bronze medal with a series of disciplined and energetic midfield performances.

Ikpeba, however, believes that dropping into the Championship, even with the promise of promotion, does not do justice to Onyeka's quality or recent performances for both club and country.

Speaking on SuperSport's Monday Night Football, the former Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco forward was unequivocal.

"These things happen in football when you don't have enough playing time. He is a top player, gives everything even the few times we've seen him playing for Brentford.

"It's not nice for him to go down a step lower, the Championship. If he has gone to a Premier League club in England, it would have been great or go somewhere in France, Serie A, La Liga or a first-division side. It's very unfortunate."

Ikpeba also drew from his own decorated career to underline his stance, stressing that elite players should consistently operate at elite levels.

"I never played in the lower league throughout my 15-year, 16-year career. I never dreamt of the opportunity of playing in the second division. I had the opportunity to play in the second division towards the end of my career."

According to Ikpeba, Onyeka has already shown; particularly on the continental stage, that he belongs among Europe's top-tier midfielders.

"For a top player, we saw what he can do with the ball at the Nations Cup. He should go to a better club, stay in the Premier League or move elsewhere. But going to Coventry because they are topping the league makes no sense."

Beyond Brentford, Onyeka's résumé includes spells with top-flight sides FC Midtjylland in Denmark and FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga, reinforcing Ikpeba's argument that the Super Eagles midfielder has long outgrown second-tier football.

While Coventry view Onyeka as a potential promotion catalyst, Ikpeba's critique highlights a broader debate about ambition, timing and legacy; one that continues to follow Nigerian players navigating Europe's unforgiving football ladder.