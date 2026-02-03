Gambia: 100 Patients Benefit From Amisurg, Vdf Life-Saving Free Surgeries

Farafenni General Hospital over the weekend became a hub of hope and healing centre as the International Charitable Surgical Foundation (AMISURG), with full support from the Vision Development Foundation (VDF), conducted a massive free surgical operations targeting 100 needy patients from across the North Bank Region and beyond.

The humanitarian medical outreach, held under the distinguished leadership of VDF Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Modou Turo Darboe, marked the 11th edition of AMISURG's free surgical camp in Farafenni, reinforcing a growing national effort to bridge gaps in access to quality healthcare for the most vulnerable.

Patients with diverse surgical needs, including cases referred from southern Senegal, received treatment at no cost, easing the burden on families who would otherwise be unable to afford such procedures.

Speaking at the exercise, Dr. Alagie Manneh, Chairman of AMISURG Foundation, highlighted the organisation's mission to serve humanity through voluntary medical service. He noted that AMISURG is made up of young Gambian doctors committed to delivering free, quality healthcare to underserved communities.

"We are driven by service and sacrifice," Dr. Manneh said. "This operation would not have been possible without the unwavering support of Mr. Modou Turo Darboe and the Vision Development Foundation. Their partnership has turned our vision into reality."

Dr. Manneh also commended the AMISURG medical team for their dedication and praised the management of Farafenni General Hospital for successfully hosting the surgical camp.

For his part, Mr. Saihou Fofana, Director of Operations at VDF, expressed deep satisfaction with the collaboration, describing the initiative as a practical demonstration of VDF's commitment to health equity.

"This entire surgical operation is fully funded by VDF," Mr. Fofana disclosed. "Every service rendered: consultations, major surgeries, counselling, and referrals is completely free for the patients. This is a bold step to ensure that healthcare is not a privilege but a right."

He added that the overwhelming turnout of patients underscored the urgency and timeliness of the intervention, stressing that many of the beneficiaries had waited years for such medical attention.

Mr. Fofana further applauded AMISURG's leadership and volunteer doctors for their consistency in reaching remote communities across The Gambia, describing their work as "a powerful example of patriotism and selfless service."

Also speaking, Mr. Kebba Manneh, Chief Executive Officer of Farafenni General Hospital, welcomed the AMISURG team and acknowledged the long-standing relationship between the hospital, AMISURG, and VDF.

"This foundation has come a long way," Mr. Manneh said. "I was among its pioneers, and VDF has been there from the very beginning as a founding supporter. Today, the impact is visible, lives are being changed."

He noted a similar operation at Kanifing General Hospital which previously benefited 100 patients, and the Farafenni camp continues that lifesaving legacy.

Mr. Manneh emphasised that many beneficiaries could not afford surgery under normal circumstances, making the outreach a critical intervention. He urged patients to share information about the initiative with others who missed out, assuring that more operations would follow.

He also appealed to donors and partners to support Farafenni General Hospital with modern medical equipment, noting that existing facilities are outdated and limit effective service delivery.

The Farafenni surgical camp stands as another milestone in AMISURG and VDF's joint humanitarian journey; one that continues to restore dignity, save lives, and bring quality healthcare closer to those who need it most.