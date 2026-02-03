Gambia: From Law to Action - Gambia Intensifies Battle to End FGM

The Government of The Gambia, development partners, civil society organisation's and international allies have renewed their collective commitment to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) as the UNFPA-Catalan and ChildFund Action Project was officially launched in commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM.

Speaking at the event, ChildFund The Gambia Country Director, Musu Kuta Komma, said protecting children from all forms of violence remains at the heart of ChildFund's mission, stressing that every girl child has the right to grow up safe, healthy, empowered and secure.

"We are honoured to stand with partners who share a common commitment to protecting children, empowering women and girls, and eliminating all harmful traditional practices, including FGM," she said.

Komma explained that ChildFund's work is guided by a child-rights-based and community-driven approach, focusing on strengthening family and community child protection systems, improving reporting and referral mechanisms, and equipping children with life skills to safeguard their wellbeing.

She noted that ChildFund is proud to align its work with UNFPA's global mandate on gender equality and the elimination of FGM, describing the partnership as meaningful and impactful under the UNFPA-Catalan Project.

"Lasting change happens when communities themselves lead the conversation and become champions for the protection of their children. That is what makes change sustainable," she emphasised.

Representing the Government of Catalonia, Eva Subirà, Inspector of the Catalan Police Force (Mossos d'Esquadra), reaffirmed Catalonia's commitment to feminist, transformative and human-rights-based international cooperation, identifying The Gambia as one of its priority partner countries.

"Catalonia may be a small donor, but we are a committed one. We believe local leadership and partnerships are essential for lasting change," she said, adding that the strong Gambian Diaspora in Catalonia strengthens cooperation between both societies.

Subirà highlighted the importance of survivor-centre approaches, girls' clubs, out-of-school safe spaces, and engaging men, boys, religious and traditional leaders to challenge harmful gender norms.

She also said the Catalan Police Force was present to share lessons from years of preventing FGM through dialogue, mediation, proximity policing and human rights-based approaches, while learning from Gambian communities' resilience and leadership.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General Amie Nyassi described FGM as a harmful practice rooted in inequality that causes lifelong physical, emotional and psychological harm.

"We must continue to raise awareness, educate communities and push for stronger enforcement of laws that protect the dignity, health and wellbeing of women and girls," she stated.

Nyassi called for the voices of survivors to be heard, stressing that their stories must inspire bold collective action to ensure future generations grow up free from FGM.

Fatoumatta Touma Njai, National Assembly Member for Banjul South and Chairperson of the Select Committee on Gender, spoke candidly about the personal and national cost of FGM.

"If FGM is not eradicated, it will continue to deny girls their fullest potential, just as it has affected many of us," she said, identifying health risks, human rights violations and developmental setbacks as key reasons FGM must end.

She stressed that while The Gambia has strong laws, community engagement, education and survivor support are critical for enforcement to be effective.

"Laws without community understanding are as good as no laws," she warned, while applauding the police for their role in past prosecutions and calling for adequate resources to support enforcement.

UNFPA Country Representative Ndey Rose Sarr painted a sobering picture, noting that over 230 million women and girls worldwide have undergone FGM, with an estimated 23 million more at risk globally.

"In The Gambia alone, projections indicate that about four million girls are at risk," she said, warning that despite the 2024 parliamentary decision upholding the FGM ban, pushbacks against bodily autonomy remain a serious concern.

She emphasised that legal bans are only the foundation, calling for sustained investment, community engagement, survivor-led advocacy and stronger alliances among government, civil society, religious leaders and security institutions.

"This is not just funding; it is a lifetime investment in thousands of Gambian girls," she said, thanking the Catalan Agency for Development Cooperation and commending the police for speaking out and acting against FGM-related deaths.

Also speaking, Bintou Fatty, Director of Child Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, described the project launch as a major milestone in protecting the rights, dignity and health of women and girls.

"Ending FGM is not just about eliminating a harmful practice. It is about affirming the right of every girl to grow up healthy, educated and free to pursue her dreams," she affirmed.

Fatty reaffirmed government's commitment to prevention, protection, survivor care and community engagement, while thanking UNFPA, the Government of Catalonia and all partners for their unwavering support.

She concluded with a call to action:

"Together, let us ensure that the next generation of girls will never experience the pain and injustice of FGM in our society."