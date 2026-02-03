Gambia: UK-Gambia Forges Partnership to Boost Trade, Investment

The Gambia today hosted the inaugural UK-Gambia Trade and Investment Mission under the theme: "Strengthening Partnerships, Creating Opportunities, Supporting Sustainable Growth", a landmark event aimed at deepening economic ties, attracting investment, and fostering sustainable growth between the two nations.

The mission which took place at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center (SDKJICC), brought together over ten delegates from the United Kingdom, along with representatives from government entities, the private sector, and key stakeholders in trade and investment.

The inaugural launch of the UK-Gambia Trade and Investment Mission signals a new era of bilateral economic relations, offering a platform for lasting partnerships, sustainable investment, and economic growth. With its proactive reforms, strategic opportunities, and commitment to openness and collaboration, The Gambia positions itself as a trusted destination for UK and global investors alike.

CEO of GiEPA, Ousainou Senghore, in his welcoming remarks, described The Gambia as strategically positioned, reform-driven, and investor-friendly. "From agriculture and tourism to trade and energy, the Gambia offers not only competitive returns but also a compelling story of resilience, responsible growth, and sustainable development," he said, emphasising that every partnership "is built on transparency, reliability, and long-term value."

Vice President H.E. Muhammed B.S. Jallow, in his keynote address, underscored the strategic importance of UK-Gambia trade and the government's commitment to building stronger bilateral ties, highlighting The Gambia's young and dynamic workforce of over 60% of the population is under 35.

Jallow described the country as a hub of innovation, adaptability, and entrepreneurial energy. "We are reforming our business climate, modernizing our judiciary with a commercial division of the High Court, strengthening contract enforcement, and improving regulatory certainty," he said, outlining opportunities in agriculture, tourism, energy, and health. He stressed public-private partnerships, value addition, and initiatives aimed at youth and women empowerment as central to the country's growth strategy.

Her Excellency Harriet King, UK High Commissioner to The Gambia, shared her personal enthusiasm for the country, pointing its untapped potential and the spirit of Gambian entrepreneurs. She cited recent trade figures as evidence of growing economic engagement: UK imports from The Gambia reached £137 million in the year ending Q2 2025, an increase of 85.1% from the previous year.

Harriet highlighted sectors where UK expertise aligns with Gambian opportunities, including finance, agriculture, engineering, technology, infrastructure, renewable energy, and tourism, emphasising sustainable growth, job creation, and skills transfer.

Minister for Trade, Industry, Regional Integration & Employment, Modou K. Ceesay, detailed the government's reforms to strengthen the investment climate, enhance trade facilitation, protect investments, and accelerate industrialisation through economic zones.

He noted that the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GiEPA) ensures transparency, efficiency, and strong aftercare support, helping investors transform interest into concrete projects and partnerships into successful enterprises.