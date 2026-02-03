Gambia: Efscrj Launches Centre to Advance Rights, Justice, Civic Consciousness

The Gambia marked a historic milestone on January 29, with the launched of the Edward Francis Small (E.F. Small) Center for Rights and Justice, commemorating what would have been the 135th birthday of one of the nation's foremost pioneers of political activism, civic resistance, and trade unionism.

The ceremony, held at the University of The Gambia, brought together family members, civil society leaders, academics, and government representatives in a solemn celebration of Small's enduring legacy.

Madi Joberteh, EFSCRJ founder, in his statement traced Small's extraordinary contributions to the struggle for justice, equality, and accountable governance. Known for challenging colonial authorities, Small consistently advocated for the rights of ordinary Gambians, particularly farmers and workers, whose labor was exploited under European economic dominance.

"Edward Francis Small was not just a historical figure, Jobarteh said, he was, above everything else, an idea, a movement, and a conscience at a time when oppression was normalized and silence imposed. He chose courage over comfort, resistance over submission, and collective liberation over personal safety," he added.

Jobarteh highlighted how Small's activism provoked opposition from colonial officials, who accused him of political subversion, masking their attempts to protect entrenched economic interests.

William Small, a nephew of Edward Francis Small, in his remarks mentioned: "Small was labeled subversive, even a communist, a label that carried the weight of a death sentence in imperial quarters. Yet this injustice only sharpened his commitment to liberation, civic engagement, and the eventual independence of The Gambia," he noted.

Mr. Grey-Johnson, in his keynote address signifies the importance of Edward's work and vision, "Small through organizations like the Gambia Farmers Cooperative and Marketing Association and the Native Defense Union, as well as partnerships with international bodies like the British Labour Party and the Trade Union Committee of Negro Workers, Small laid the foundations for organized political activism and pan-African solidarity.

"The launch also recalled Small's pivotal role in the 1920 conference of West African intellectuals, co-founded with figures such as J. Casely Hayford, T. Houghton Mills, and Sam R. Wood. The resolutions passed at the conference called for: full racial representation in colonial governance, economic unity among West Africans, the establishment of educational institutions to disseminate African history and culture, and the defense of native land rights. "It is remarkable to convene this launch at the University of The Gambia, a realization of the very educational vision Small articulated over a century ago," he noted.

Johnson reiterated that beyond his political and civic work, Small was a pioneer in journalism. His newspaper, the Gambia Outlook and Senegambia Reporter, founded in 1922 in Rufisk, Senegal, became a central platform for disseminating news, challenging corruption, and advocating for justice. His address also drew parallels between Small's ideals and modern storytelling, highlighting the novel Max Ducat, which illustrates the challenges of transmitting values of justice, accountability, and civic duty across generations.

"Small's efforts culminated in landmark achievements, including the creation of the Committee of Citizens, the first political party in The Gambia in 1931, and his election to the Legislative Council in 1947, making him the first African to serve in that capacity. His campaigns for "No taxation without representation" and civic accountability remain a guiding principle for democratic governance in The Gambia today," he said.

In celebrating Small's legacy, Johnson emphasized on the importance of institutionalizing his contributions. While Edward Francis Small remains inadequately represented in national civic education, the launch of this center ensures that his vision and patriotism will inspire generations to come.

The center aims to advance rights, justice, and accountable government, echoing Small's lifelong commitment to empowering citizens, promoting ethical leadership, and fostering participatory democracy.

The ceremony also paid tribute to other patriots who shaped the country's civic landscape, the Edward Francis Small Center for Rights and Justice is now poised to serve as a hub for research, advocacy, and citizen engagement, ensuring that the principles of justice, human rights, and accountable governance continue to guide the nation's democratic journey.