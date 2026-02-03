Gambia: Future Bi Triumph Over Prisons to Close Gap On Gaf in Women's League 2

Future Bi Female Football Team have closed gap on The Gambia Armed Forces in the 2025\2026 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's League Division Two.

They defeated Prison FC 1-0 at Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum on Sunday.

Both teams fought to collect the maximum three points and crafted some many goals scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them thus the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the match, Future Bi injected in several fresh legs and controlled the midfield, creating goal scoring opportunities.

Ausai Manneh opened the scores for Future Bi in the 73rd minute of the match, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Future Bi Girls.

The Gambia Armed Forces extended their lead following their 1-0 win over Lower Nuimi at the at the Soma Mini Stadium.

Isatou Sanyang scored for The Gambia Armed Forces in the 23rd minute of the match.

City Girls defeated new commers, Rakie FC 2-1 at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

Kinteh's FC beat Jeshwang United 4-3 at the Brusubi Football Field.

Sallers FC defeated struggling side, Darboe's FC at the Brusubi Football Field.