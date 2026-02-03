Gambia: Sadibou Kamaso, Kemo Ceesay Set As Race for Football House Looms

3 February 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Sadibou Kamaso, Kemo Ceesay are set, as race for Football House edges closer.

Kamaso, Ceesay and Gassama have both declared their intentions to run for the GFF presidential election in August 2026 when the tenure of Lamin Kabba Bajo ends.

The trio will be hoping to win the GFF presidential election to lead the country's football governing body.

Kamaso lost to Lamin Kabba Bajo in the 2021 GFF presidential election after securing 25 votes.

Ceesay departed The Gambia Football Federation in December 2025 to prepare himself ready for the GFF presidential election.

