Gambia: WCR Governor Encourages Youth to Speak Out Issues Affecting Their Lives

Governor of West Coast Region, Ousman Bojang, has encouraged youth to speak up on issues affecting their lives.

Governor Bojang was speaking at a meeting held at his office in Brikama on Saturday, being part of the Ministry of Youth and Sports' nationwide tour.

He challenged youth to reflect on their personal growth and responsibilities.

He describes the tour as a vital platform for listening directly to young people.

He also describes the nationwide tour as crucial a platform for direct youth engagement.

He encourages young people to voice concerns on issues such as unemployment, sports infrastructure, and gender-based violence.

He urges the youth to take responsibility for their personal growth.

Governor Bojang emphasised that President Adama Barrow is committed to empowering youth and women entrepreneurs.

He highlighted the importance of ongoing and upcoming projects to improve living standards and boost economic activity in the West Coast Region.

The West Coast Region Governor expressed his readiness to work with the Regional Youth and Sports Committee to foster positive change, focusing on transforming the region's youth landscape.

During the meeting in Brikama, young people discussed the need for better sports facilities (such as martial arts), increased opportunities for women, and support for persons with disabilities.

In the same vein, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, highlighted on-going skills development and entrepreneurship programmes as well as the transformation of GTTI into USET to strengthen TVET training nationwide initiatives aimed at reducing youth unemployment.

During the tour, young people raised key concerns, including the promotion of martial arts, women's representation, sexual and gender-based violence, limited employment opportunities, sports infrastructure development, and support for persons with disabilities.