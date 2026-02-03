Ghana: Bawumia Urges Early Unity and Hard Work Ahead of 2028 Elections

Flagbearer elect of the New Patriotic Party NPP Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on party members to begin working together early as preparations begin for the 2028 general elections.

He stressed that although three years may appear long it is a short time in politics and early action is needed to resolve challenges within the party.

Dr Bawumia explained that close cooperation will help him stay informed about issues at the grassroots level and allow the party to deal with problems before they grow bigger.

According to him frequent meetings and open communication will make it easier to identify concerns and fix them in good time.

He noted that waiting until 2028 to address internal problems could be too late and harm the party's chances of winning.

Dr Bawumia encouraged party members to engage people in their constituencies and identify voters who need to be spoken to in order to regain seats lost in previous elections.

He urged them to share information with him so that they can work together effectively.

The NPP flagbearer elect assured members of his readiness to work hard and lead the party to victory.

He called on them to support him so that together they can strengthen the party and improve its performance in the next general elections.

Dr Bawumia made these remarks during an engagement with party members as part of efforts to build unity and momentum ahead of 2028.