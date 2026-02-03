Ghana: Bawumia's 56 Percent Primary Win Raises Concerns About 2028 Chances-Rashid Tanko Computer

Deputy Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress NDC Rashid Tanko Computer has questioned the ability of New Patriotic Party NPP flagbearer elect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the 2028 general elections.

He argued that Dr Bawumia's performance in the NPP presidential primaries shows a decline in his popularity within his own party.

According to him about 44 percent of NPP delegates did not support Dr Bawumia, a development he described as worrying for the governing party.

Mr Tanko stated that the outcome means a significant number of delegates did not consider Dr Bawumia a credible candidate to lead the party into the 2028 elections.

He explained that the NDC closely monitored the NPP primaries using results from polling centres across the country.

He noted that the figures collated by the NDC from pink sheets at various centres matched the official results announced by the NPP.

Mr Tanko indicated that both sets of results showed Dr Bawumia polling about 56 percent of the votes.

He stressed that the figures reflect the true position of delegates and should be a source of concern for the NPP leadership.

The NDC elections officer argued that if Dr Bawumia is losing support within his own party it would be difficult for him to gain broader support from the general public.

He suggested that the former Vice President could perform worse in the national elections than in the party primaries.

Mr Tanko also claimed that the other contenders in the NPP primaries contested with the expectation that Dr Bawumia would win the internal race but struggle in the 2028 elections.

He pointed to comments made by some of the defeated aspirants during their concession speeches as signs of unresolved tensions within the party.

Mr Tanko further criticised the NPP's decision to embark on party reorganisation after electing its presidential candidate.

He described the party as divided and struggling with internal challenges.

He assured that the NDC remains confident and prepared ahead of the 2028 elections, adding that the party is closely observing developments within the NPP.